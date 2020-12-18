Microsoft Offering Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds for Xbox, Game Still Available

Microsoft will offer full refunds to those who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on the Microsoft Store, the company announced today. While it had been refunding previously, it today made an announcement on Twitter about an expansion of the refund program to cover anyone who bought the game from their digital storefront.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.

On Monday, developer CD Projekt Red apologized for not showing the base game on the base PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One consoles and told unhappy players to ask for refunds from Sony and Microsoft if they weren't willing to wait for upcoming patches. Last night, Sony, which had stayed quiet and wasn't offering refunds to many, took an unprecedented step, offering full refunds to players and removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.



Microsoft, though, has said nothing about delisting Cyberpunk 2077 from its own storefront. As of this writing, it's still available.



"While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles," Xbox Support said in a tweet.



CD Projekt Red has a number of planned patches for this game, including one rumored for December 21.



The big question now is for those who bought either the PS4 or Xbox One version on a disc. The retailer GameStop is reportedly asking players to wait until the next patch on December 21. CD Projekt Red has told those who purchased physical discs to try stores and, should that fail, to contact the company directly at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21, when that email address will close.