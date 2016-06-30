Das Keyboard Launches Kickstarter Campaign For '5Q' Cloud-Connected Mechanical Keyboard

Das Keyboard launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a cloud-connected mechanical keyboard called the Das Keyboard 5Q.

The 5Q is an open API RGB mechanical keyboard that will take advantage of cloud connectivity, allowing the lighting to be controlled over the internet. Each LED can be color-controlled remotely, allowing the keyboard to act as an output device and visually represent a specific piece of information.



Some useful real life examples of what the 5Q is capable of include graphing CPU usage or temperature, glowing red or green depending on how stocks are doing, displaying the build status of software depending on if it passes or fails, or even notifying you when important emails hit your inbox. The possibilities are essentially endless.

The 5Q also features a desktop RESET API that lets Javascript developers program the keyboard. Das is already preparing a community website where developers can share their open source widgets and creations.



The familiar volume knob now acts as the “Q Button,” and when pressed, it will tell your desktop to display what information your keyboard is currently showingvia the lighting--a handy feature in the event that you forget what you currently have the keyboard set to stream.

The 5Q will also be fully mechanical, using Japanese-manufactured Omron switches. The switches are light and tactile, comparable to Cherry MX Brown switches. Due to the Omron switches’ design, the center of the switch is open and utilizes an LED pipe that guides the light from the surface-mount LEDs straight through the switch, resulting in extremely bright and consistent backlighting.

At press time, $42,000 out of the $100,000 goal has already been pledged, with 29 days left to go.

Features include:IOT/ cloud-connected keyboard with Omron RGB mechanical switchesQ Button: activates the Das Keyboard Q software when pressed, or acts as a volume knob when turned. Das Keyboard Q firmware connected to Q cloud servers via your computer network stack.A desktop RESET API to control the keyboard light settingsN Key Rollover100% anti-ghostingCentered SMT RGB LEDs3 light pipes: one on either side and one around the Q ButtonFull-size ISO and ANSI layouts availableFulltime NKRO via USB Detachable palm-restCompatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Software includes user-upgradable firmware over the internet with the Q app, a desktop RESET API, the Q desktop application, and the Q cloud software. It's compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, too.



