A Blackout You'll Remember: Patriot Debuts DDR4 Viper 4 Blackout for AMD Ryzen 3000

(Image credit: Patriot)

Blackouts may be a problem for human memory, but Patriot hopes its new Viper 4 Blackout will be the name you remember when it comes to DDR4 for AMD. Its Viper 4 Blackout series spans a range from 8GB (2x 4GB) DDR4-3000 to 16GB (2x 8GB) DDR4-4000 dual-channel kits priced from $52 to $185.

SKUCapacityFrequencyTimingsVoltageMSRP (USD)
PVB416G400C9K16GB (2x 8GB)4,000 MHz19-21-21-411.35V$184.99
PVB416G360C7K16GB (2x8GB)3,600 MHz17-19-19-391.35V$119.99
PVB416G320C6K16GB (2x8GB)3,200 MHz16-18-18-361.35V$93.99
PVB416G300C6K16GB (2x8GB)3,000 MHz16-18-18-361.35V$91.99
PVB48G300C6K8GB (2x 4GB)3,000  MHz16-18-18-361.35V$51.99

Programmed with XMP to enable higher frequency/voltage and tighter timings, each kit comes with DDR4-2133 C15 base timings (at 1.20V) to expand compatibility to boards that have difficulty overclocking. As AMD’s Infinity Fabric ratio is automatically halved beyond DDR4-3600, the above C17 kit is Patriot’s best Viper 4 Blackout solution for the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.

Like all of Patriot's DRAM, Viper 4 Blackout comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Unlike Patriot's other part numbers, these offerings are not yet in stock at retailers.