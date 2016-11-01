Trending

Here's What You'll Need To Run 'Dishonored 2' On PC

Dishonored 2 has gone gold ten days before its release. Alongside the announcement, Bethesda also revealed the game’s PC hardware requirements as well as its visual options.

If you bought a physical copy of the game for PC, you will have to activate it on Steam so that you can download the rest of the game’s files. As is always the case for graphics drivers, be sure that you have the latest version for your Nvidia- (version 375.70) or AMD-based (version 16.10.2) GPUs.

Dishonored 2MinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz) AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)Intel Core i7-4770 (Haswell, 3.4 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) AMD Radeon HD 7970 (3 GB)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB)
RAM8 GB16 GB
Storage60 GB60 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit)

However, the news doesn’t end there. You also get a peek at the many visual options available on the PC. The options include field of vision, GPU selection and rat and bloodfly shadows. The studio also partnered with Nvidia to incorporate additional graphics technologies into the game, such as horizon-based ambient occlusion (HBAO+) and Ansel.

Visual SettingsAdaptive ResolutionGammaWindow Mode / Borderless / FullscreenV-SynchTexture DetailsModels DetailsEnvironmental DetailsAntialiasingRat ShadowsBloodfly ShadowsWater QualityShadow QualityView DistanceVideo Card SelectionResolutionMonitor SelectionField of VisionHardware NVidia SpecificsHBAO+TXAASurround technologyAnsel

In terms of coverage of the game’s retail version, you’ll have to wait until launch day to see any footage from Dishonored 2. Last week, Bethesda announced that it would continue to provide copies of the game to members of the media one day before release so that everyone will “experience our games at the same time.” However, there’s no reason to fear. At launch day, we will stream the game via Twitch to give you a chance to ask questions about the game before buying it. Stay tuned for more information on the stream as we get closer to Dishonored 2’s launch day.

NameDishonored 2
TypeFirst-Person, Action/Adventure, Stealth
DeveloperArkane Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
Release DateNovember 11, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • darkguy2 01 November 2016 19:11
    Not a fan of Bethesda's new policy of review copies. For a studio that is known to make such great games to take such an anti-consumer policy is very disappointing and an indicator of where the industry is heading.
    Reply
  • Pdiddy1134 01 November 2016 19:44
    There is nothing graphically about this game that should warrant such high recommended specs. The first one looked like garbage graphically (I liked the art style though) and so far so does this one. I smell an unoptimized port on the horizon.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 01 November 2016 20:03
    "There is nothing graphically about this game that should warrant such high recommended specs. The first one looked like garbage graphically (I liked the art style though) and so far so does this one. I smell an unoptimized port on the horizon."
    The thing I find most concerning is the CPU requirement. i5 or 8-core AMD? What the hell?
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 01 November 2016 20:14
    Weird recommendations. Such a huge difference in performance with Intel (i5-2400 - 4770) but only a small jump with AMD?
    Reply
  • jackt 01 November 2016 20:35
    wrong wrong wrong, will be available for LINUX too !
    Reply
  • joytech22 01 November 2016 21:18
    Can game companies please stop partnering with Nvidia for graphical tech? Partner with AMD for gods sake..

    Nvidia's closed nature means AMD/Intel hardware can't perform at its best when they're forced to use Nvidia technologies since they can't optimize - AMD's technologies are open, so all manufacturers, developers can patch/optimize as they please.
    Reply
  • chicofehr 01 November 2016 21:52
    I hope its not a letdown. I'm still mad about Mafia 3 and I couldn't handle another letdown from my top 10 favourite games of all time.
    Reply
  • Eximo 01 November 2016 21:53
    I think they just make up the CPU requirements now. That discrepancy has shown up in so many titles recently. And then I see people describing adequate frame rates much lesser CPUs.

    Passmark: (not ideal, but still)

    i7-4770 = 9811
    FX-8350 = 8940
    FX-8320 = 8008
    i5-2400 = 5843
    Reply
  • irish_adam 01 November 2016 22:05
    also how is the gtx 660 even in the same league as the 7970? and how can it need a 7970 as a minimum anyway?
    Reply
  • blppt 02 November 2016 02:03
    "There is nothing graphically about this game that should warrant such high recommended specs. The first one looked like garbage graphically (I liked the art style though) and so far so does this one."

    They are using a completely different engine this time out---Dishonored 1 used UE3, and DX9 only, IIRC. But yeah, I was underwhelmed by the washed-out textures in the first game.
    Reply