Download AMD's Beta Graphics Driver for Better Death Stranding Performance

Whereas Nvidia always touts its Game-Ready drivers, AMD is a little more sober with its marketing when it comes to drivers. Its latest release is the Adrenalin 20.7.2 Beta driver, which AMD listed last night.

This driver comes with a huge heap of updates, which is likely why it's beta: AMD would rather test it via a few early adopters than risk issues with the masses.

But if you're installing the driver on a non-critical system, it will reward you with up to an 8 percent uplift in Death Stranding frame rates, and a 5% uplift in F1 2020. It also adds support for the Hyper Scape Open Beta. These figures come from AMD tests which used the high presets on their RX 5700XT, but they typically also translate to other cards with the same architecture.

Next to adding support for these games, the driver also fixed a solid handful of issues with the Oculus Rift, Wallpaper Engine, Valorant, Hyper Scape, and the AMD Bug Report tool.

You can find the full release notes here with the remaining known issues, or click here to download the 64-bit Windows 10 version of this driver.