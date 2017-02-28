Epic Games Woos Devs At GDC 2017 With Unreal Engine Trailer

Epic Games published a trailer for Unreal Engine to win over developers at GDC 2017.

Unreal Engine should be a familiar name to many developers and consumers alike. Many blockbuster titles are made with the engine, from the mostly Epic-developed Gears of War franchise to the absurdist Rocket League sports game, and it supports everything from PC to the Nintendo Switch. But that doesn't mean Epic is willing to rest on its laurels, which is why it decided to strut Unreal Engine's stuff in front of countless game devs at GDC 2017.

Much of the trailer focused on Unreal Engine's graphics capabilities. Realistic textures, bombastic lighting, and many other graphics-related flourishes were shown off alongside the engine's multiplayer support, physics-based animations, and more. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the video is its focus on VR with commitment to "high-performance" VR at 90fps, support for the Vulkan API, and other features meant to help devs embrace VR.

Here's what Epic touted in its press release about the trailer:

The new video highlights world-class tools including photoreal character rendering, professional grade cinematography, high-performance VR at 90 FPS, access to the full editor in VR, lighting and editing via the Sequencer cinematic tool, flexible post-processing, Blueprint visual scripting, the visual Material Editor, GPU-accelerated particle simulations, full C++ source code and much more that make Unreal the most powerful real-time technology available.

Epic plans to hype Unreal Engine throughout GDC 2017. It will host a "State of Unreal" opening session on March 1 that will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube; showing off Unreal Engine 4 at its booth in Moscone South #1024; and discussing the engine's future at numerous sessions, all of which can be found on the company's website.