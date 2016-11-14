Latest Version OF EVGA Precision XOC Available

EVGA released the latest version of its Precision software, EVGA Precision XOC, to offer granular control over Nvidia graphics cards.

Precision XOC enables one-click overclocking, allows users to scan for the optimal voltage and frequency curve, and lets people take in-game screenshots by pressing a single hotkey, among other things. The software is compatible with all Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics cards, but those using EVGA products will also have access to extra features, such as full DirectX 12 OSD support and integration with the company's EVGA OC ScannerX tool.

Here are the changes included with version 6.0.9 of EVGA Precision XOC:

• Add support for adjusting OSD font size. (Access through Precision XOC Server application) • Add origin.exe to OSD exclude list • Add pixel clock adjustment up to 144Hz • Fix "Battlefield 1" OSD crash when changing resolution

The update's release comes shortly after EVGA addressed temperature problems in its GeForce GTX 1080 FTW PWM. BIOS updates are now available to anyone who owns an EVGA graphics card that uses its ACX 3.0 cooling solution, and the company has also made cooling pads available to anyone who requests them, although it says they aren't needed once the BIOS updates are installed.

EVGA Precision XOC version 6.0.9 is available now from the company's website and Steam.