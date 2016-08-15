'Final Fantasy XV' Delayed To November 29

At the end of March, Square Enix held a grand event that showcased its many projects related to Final Fantasy XV. All of this led up to the end of the show, which revealed the game’s date: September 30. Now, it seems that the game won’t be out by then; Square Enix announced that the game is delayed to November 29.

The game’s director, Hajime Tabata, made a video on YouTube to tell fans why the game was delayed for an additional two months. According to Tabata, the game’s “master version,” which is all of the content you get on the actual game disc, is already done. If everything goes according to plan, the developers will send the master version to Sony and Microsoft to make sure that the disc and its contents work with both consoles before release.

However, Tabata said that the finished master version isn’t of the highest quality that he and the team wanted for the game. To alleviate the problem, the developers are currently working on a day-one patch, which will include improvements to the master version. However, he said that not all players can get the patch because an online connection is required to download it. Even then, Tabata said, the game won’t be at the level of quality that he envisioned.

With the additional two months, Tabata and his team will be able to implement the day-one patch onto the disc. In addition, he said that the new version will include “some extra things on top of that.” That way, if you decide to play the game without an internet connection, you can still play an improved version of the game. For those who have an online connection, Tabata promised additional updates and downloadable content in the future.

Although the setback will undoubtedly upset fans of the series, Tabata mentioned that the team will actually show off a 30-minute gameplay video from the master version as early as tomorrow, August 16. If you’re able to make it to Gamescom this week in Cologne, Germany, you’ll get the chance to play the master version on the show floor.