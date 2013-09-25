Biostar Introduces Hi-Fi A88W 3D FM2+ Motherboard

Biostar has launched the Hi-Fi A88W 3D motherboard, which as suggested by its name, features an FM2+ socket that supports the Kaveri series of APUs and provides backwards compatibility for previous generation socket FM2 APUs.

The motherboard offers four DIMMs that support a maximum of 64 GB of DDR3-2600 memory, one PCI-E x16 3.0 and one PCI-E x16 2.0 slot (configured as x4), two PCI-E 2.0 slots, and two legacy PCI connectors. Also available are eight SATA 3 connectors, a pair of USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, two CPU fan headers, three system fan headers, and a Realtek RTL811G 10/100/100 network controller.

With regards to outputs, the A88W Hi-Fi 3D includes Dual Link DVI, HDMI and VGA connectors, and Realtek ALC892 8-Channel Audio with Biostar's "Hi-Fi Amp" technology with S/PDIF-OUT and six 3.5 mm audio outputs. Biostar has also included its Protection+ feature suite that incorporates "USB over current protection" through a dedicated power fuse to prevent ESD and electrical USB point failure, and a set of "special circuit designs" that provide current, voltage and heat protection safeguards.

Further information on the Biostar Hi-FI A88W 3D motherboard is available at the source linked above.

