Biostar Introduces Hi-Fi A88W 3D FM2+ Motherboard

The Biostar Hi-Fi A88W 3D motherboard features AMD's new FM2+ socket and an ATX form factor.

Biostar has launched the Hi-Fi A88W 3D motherboard, which as suggested by its name, features an FM2+ socket that supports the Kaveri series of APUs and provides backwards compatibility for previous generation socket FM2 APUs.

The motherboard offers four DIMMs that support a maximum of 64 GB of DDR3-2600 memory, one PCI-E x16 3.0 and one PCI-E x16 2.0 slot (configured as x4), two PCI-E 2.0 slots, and two legacy PCI connectors. Also available are eight SATA 3 connectors, a pair of USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports,  two CPU fan headers, three system fan headers, and a Realtek RTL811G 10/100/100 network controller.

With regards to outputs, the A88W Hi-Fi 3D includes Dual Link DVI, HDMI and VGA connectors, and Realtek ALC892 8-Channel Audio with Biostar's "Hi-Fi Amp" technology with S/PDIF-OUT and six 3.5 mm audio outputs. Biostar has also included its Protection+ feature suite that incorporates "USB over current protection" through a dedicated power fuse to prevent ESD and electrical USB point failure, and a set of "special circuit designs" that provide current, voltage and heat protection safeguards.

Further information on the Biostar Hi-FI A88W 3D motherboard is available at the source linked above.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alienboogy 25 September 2013 04:56
    typo? should this read "Realtek RTL811G 10/100/1000 network controller." and not "Realtek RTL811G 10/100/100 network controller." or am I mistaken
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 25 September 2013 05:47
    I thought about upgrading but considering usb 3x 10gb and and ci express is around the corner I might hold off. I know ddr4 and pci-ex 4.0 is a year or 2 away, but those are all luxury technologies seeing as nothing can take any advantage of those technologies for long time, esp when pci-e hasn't been saturated yet on a single gpu card and no cpu has come close to tapping out ddr3's capabilities. other then lower v for mobile devices there is really no reason to upgrade from ddr3 ddr4 for anything else. but pci express is really needed and usb 3 10gb would be needed to transfer really large files.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 25 September 2013 05:48
    I meant sata express.
    Reply
  • lockhrt999 25 September 2013 09:11
    I think the main point of APU computer is its cost effectiveness.
    Despite having integrated graphics cheapest of am3/am3+ motherboards cost less than cheapest fm2 motherboards. Not even that, the cheapest APU processor costs less than the cheapest compatible mobo.

    AMD please stop this pricing weirdness. I really don't care if they launch 4 way crossfire and 10 gigabit lan mobos for APUs.
    Reply
  • 15 October 2013 17:23
    anyone knows the price of this board?
    Reply