'For Honor' Closed Beta Scheduled For January 26-29 (Updated)

Update, 1/11/2017, 10:25pm PST: The headline incorrectly stated that the upcoming event is closed alpha when in fact it is a closed beta. The headline was changed to reflect the correction.



If you’re looking to try Ubisoft’s For Honor before its February 14 launch date, you’re in luck. The company just announced that it’s hosting a closed beta session from January 26-29.

In terms of new content, you’ll be able to check out the new Faction War, or as the company calls it, “War of the Factions,” which is the main force that drives online gameplay. In multiplayer, you choose a faction and fight against the two other groups for control of a large map. Multiple battle fronts are displayed on the map, and you have to play different modes, such as Dominion, Elimination (a.k.a. team deathmatch), and Duel. With each victory, you gain war assets for your faction that you can allocate to help your side win a contested zone of the map.

As the season (which takes ten weeks) continues, all three factions will be in an all-out war for total domination of the map. The side with the most territory at the end of the season wins and gets additional currency and in-game items.

However, the factor that makes War of the Factions unique is that all factions will include contributions from PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players. This doesn’t mean that you get to play with console gamers in each mode, but their War Assets will help you take over a contested area.

With only four days in the beta, you won’t be able to go through an entire season of gameplay, but you can use the time to get acquainted with the multiplayer mechanics. The early look will also give you a chance to try out a new faction before launch.

You can sign up for a chance to enter the beta by visiting the game’s website. If you didn’t make it in the beta, or if you’re curious about the other game modes, be sure to check out my game preview from December.