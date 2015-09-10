Slower Than A K|NGP|N, Faster Than Everything Else: EVGA Reveals GTX 980 Ti FTW

EVGA has launched its latest iteration of the ever popular GeForce GTX 980 Ti. The GTX 980 Ti FTW ACX 2.0+ is the company's fastest clocked card short of the limited edition K|NGP|N card released earlier this year. EVGA's "For The Win" edition 980 Ti isn't ready for LN2 cooling, but it offers a number of overclocking specific features nonetheless.

Out of the box, the GTX 980 Ti FTW comes clocked at 1190 MHz with a boost clock of 1291 MHz. This puts the clock speeds trailing only the K|NGP|N edition (by only 13 MHz) and on par with EVGA's Classified 980 Ti, though EVGA has prepared this card to be pushed further still.

The power is delivered through dual 8-pin PCI-e connectors, and the card includes an 8+2 power phase, which the company said can handle 275 W maximum power draw (25 W more than reference). EVGA has also included two separate BIOSes that you can toggle with the flick of a switch found on the PCB in case something goes wrong.

EVGA has equipped the GTX 980 Ti FTW with an ACX 2.0+ cooler featuring two dual ball-bearing fans with swept blades, which the company said are lighter and stronger than previous designs. The fans are powered by 3-phase low power motors that draw far less power than traditional fan motors. They are also so-called 0 dB fans, which won't start spinning until the GPU reaches 60 degrees.

The heatsink that the fans are cooling is made of aluminum and features vertically-oriented fins, and three 8mm-thick straight copper heat pipes running the length of the card. The "For The Win" edition card also includes EVGAs MMCP (Memory/MOSFET cooling plate), which aids in making direct contact to the components on the card.

EVGA's GeForce GTX 980 Ti FTW ACX 2.0+ is available now for a suggested price of $689.99.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.