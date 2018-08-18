PNY Lists GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB For $1,000, RTX 2080 8GB, Specs

A sharp-eyed Redditor spotted a listing on PNY's website for its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition for $1,000. The leak, which has since been taken down, also listed specs for the GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition.

The cards come bearing the Turing architecture. According to the listings, the $1,000 RTX 2080 Ti comes equipped with 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 with a 352-bit memory bus that provides 616 GB/s of throughput. PNY listed boost clocks at 1,545 MHz. The card is fed with two 8-pin connectors. However, it is also possible that the $1,000 price tag for the 2080 Ti is merely a placeholder. This same model also comes as a 1080 Ti that retails for $899, which potentially gives us an idea of the price deltas we can expect between generations.

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GeForce GTX 1080 Ti PNY GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GeForce GTX 1080 Radeon RX Vega 64 Price $1,000 $700 (Launch Price) $800 $700 (Launch Price) $500 (Launch Price) CUDA Cores (Shader Units) 4352 3584 2944 2560 4096 Boost Speed 1545 MHz 1582 MHz 1710 MHz 1733 1546 MHz Memory Clock TBD TBD Memory Size 11GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR5X 8GB HBM2 Memory Interface 352-bit 352-bit 256-bit 256-bit 2048-bit Memory bandwidth (GB/sec) 616 484 GB/s 448 320 GB/s 484 GB/s TDP 285W 250W 285W 180W 295W SLI NVLink 2-way NVLink 2-way Multi-Screen Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Resolution 7680 x 4320 @60Hz (Digital) 7680 x 4320 @60Hz Power Input Two 8-pin One 6-pin, One 8-pin Bus Type PCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0 Width Dual Slot ?

The RTX 2080 comes packing 2944 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 with a 256-bit memory bus that pushes 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Boost speeds weigh in at 1,710 MHz. The card is fed with 8-pin and 6-pin power connectors. PNY purportedly listed this model for $800, but the listing was removed before we could grab a screenshot. Again, this is likely a placeholder.

As expected given Nvidia's recent announcements, the cards support AI and real-time ray tracing for games. Pictures of MSI's forthcoming models leaked earlier today, so it's clear the official launch is near.