PNY Lists GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB For $1,000, RTX 2080 8GB, Specs

A sharp-eyed Redditor spotted a listing on PNY's website for its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition for $1,000. The leak, which has since been taken down, also listed specs for the GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition.
The cards come bearing the Turing architecture. According to the listings, the $1,000 RTX 2080 Ti comes equipped with 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 with a 352-bit memory bus that provides 616 GB/s of throughput. PNY listed boost clocks at 1,545 MHz. The card is fed with two 8-pin connectors. However, it is also possible that the $1,000 price tag for the 2080 Ti is merely a placeholder. This same model also comes as a 1080 Ti that retails for $899, which potentially gives us an idea of the price deltas we can expect between generations.
|PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB
|GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|PNY GeForce RTX 2080 8GB
|GeForce GTX 1080
|Radeon RX Vega 64
|Price
|$1,000
|$700 (Launch Price)
|$800
|$700 (Launch Price)
|$500 (Launch Price)
|CUDA Cores (Shader Units)
|4352
|3584
|2944
|2560
|4096
|Boost Speed
|1545 MHz
|1582 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1733
|1546 MHz
|Memory Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|Memory Size
|11GB GDDR6
|11GB GDDR5X
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR5X
|8GB HBM2
|Memory Interface
|352-bit
|352-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|2048-bit
|Memory bandwidth (GB/sec)
|616
|484 GB/s
|448
|320 GB/s
|484 GB/s
|TDP
|285W
|250W
|285W
|180W
|295W
|SLI
|NVLink 2-way
|NVLink 2-way
|Multi-Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Resolution
|7680 x 4320 @60Hz (Digital)
|7680 x 4320 @60Hz
|Power Input
|Two 8-pin
|One 6-pin, One 8-pin
|Bus Type
|PCIe 3.0
|PCIe 3.0
|PCIe 3.0
|PCIe 3.0
|PCIe 3.0
|Width
|Dual Slot
|?
The RTX 2080 comes packing 2944 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 with a 256-bit memory bus that pushes 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Boost speeds weigh in at 1,710 MHz. The card is fed with 8-pin and 6-pin power connectors. PNY purportedly listed this model for $800, but the listing was removed before we could grab a screenshot. Again, this is likely a placeholder.
As expected given Nvidia's recent announcements, the cards support AI and real-time ray tracing for games. Pictures of MSI's forthcoming models leaked earlier today, so it's clear the official launch is near.
If AMD released a card capable of competing with the current 1080 at the price of a 1060 (which I think is very on par with this whole Ryzen scene) I think they would take the market by storm.
Just my opinion.
It's madness. $1,000 for a graphics card? Are we that silly?
Yes. We are.
How dear you ask that question!! Of course we are! :D
I 100% agree with you that $1000 for a GPU is to high if you ask me. But there are sooooo many people out there that has that kind of money to spend on a GPU and would not care even if the card did cost $1500 or even $2000.
Nvidia knows this.
I want one myself. Do I need it? To be 100% honest no I most likely dont need one for the kind of load I put my computer under.But.... I want one all the same.
Leaks have indicated Nvidia will do exactly this with the GTX 2060. Benchmarks if accurate show it is faster than a 1080 and it is expected to sell for roughly the same price as the current 6GB 1060, albeit with 1GB less memory. AMD is completely dead in the water right now. Without another mining bubble, there is no reason to buy any of their gaming cards.
https://techreport.com/news/34004/pny-reveals-rtx-2080-ti-specs-and-potential-1000-price-tag?post=1087227#1087227