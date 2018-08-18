Trending

PNY Lists GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB For $1,000, RTX 2080 8GB, Specs

A sharp-eyed Redditor spotted a listing on PNY's website for its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Overclocked XLR8 Edition for $1,000. The leak, which has since been taken down, also listed specs for the GeForce RTX 2080 8GB XLR8 Gaming Overclocked Edition.

The cards come bearing the Turing architecture. According to the listings, the $1,000 RTX 2080 Ti comes equipped with 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 with a 352-bit memory bus that provides 616 GB/s of throughput. PNY listed boost clocks at 1,545 MHz. The card is fed with two 8-pin connectors. However, it is also possible that the $1,000 price tag for the 2080 Ti is merely a placeholder. This same model also comes as a 1080 Ti that retails for $899, which potentially gives us an idea of the price deltas we can expect between generations.

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GBGeForce GTX 1080 TiPNY GeForce RTX 2080 8GBGeForce GTX 1080Radeon RX Vega 64
Price$1,000$700 (Launch Price)$800$700 (Launch Price)$500 (Launch Price)
CUDA Cores (Shader Units)43523584294425604096
Boost Speed1545 MHz1582 MHz1710 MHz17331546 MHz
Memory ClockTBDTBD
Memory Size11GB GDDR611GB GDDR5X8GB GDDR68GB GDDR5X8GB HBM2
Memory Interface352-bit352-bit256-bit256-bit2048-bit
Memory bandwidth (GB/sec)616484 GB/s448320 GB/s484 GB/s
TDP285W250W285W180W295W
SLINVLink 2-wayNVLink 2-way
Multi-ScreenYesYesYesYesYes
Resolution7680 x 4320 @60Hz (Digital)7680 x 4320 @60Hz
Power InputTwo 8-pinOne 6-pin, One 8-pin
Bus TypePCIe 3.0 PCIe 3.0PCIe 3.0PCIe 3.0PCIe 3.0
WidthDual Slot?

The RTX 2080 comes packing 2944 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 with a 256-bit memory bus that pushes 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Boost speeds weigh in at 1,710 MHz. The card is fed with 8-pin and 6-pin power connectors. PNY purportedly listed this model for $800, but the listing was removed before we could grab a screenshot. Again, this is likely a placeholder.

As expected given Nvidia's recent announcements, the cards support AI and real-time ray tracing for games. Pictures of MSI's forthcoming models leaked earlier today, so it's clear the official launch is near.

