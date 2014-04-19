Next Google Nexus Device Could be $100 Android Phone

Google's Nexus devices have been pretty affordable as far as flagship devices go but it looks like the company's next phone might be even more budget friendly than past models. The latest scuttlebutt has Google releasing a new Nexus phone manufactured in partnership with MediaTek. While the last two generations of Nexus have been cheaper than average, this new device is rumored to cost around $100 thanks to low-cost silicon from MediaTek.

The rumor stems from Chinese language site MTKSJ (with translation via gforgames). Details are fairly thin on the ground but gforgames reckons the budget device won’t be replacing the flagship Nexus phone. If that’s true, it means Google could, for the first time ever, release two Nexus phones when it refreshes the device later this year.

Rumors for the Nexus 6 haven’t quite kicked off just yet but if Google sticks with LG as its manufacturing partner, it’s likely the Nexus 6 will be something like the rumoured LG G3, as both the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5 have been very similar to the Optimus G and LG G2. While the aforementioned $100 Nexus remains much of a mystery, there's already talk of the G3 packing a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display.

