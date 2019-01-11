Tiny, 6-inch Laptop Has More Ports Than Some Ultrabooks

GPD, a Shenzhen, China based technology company that specializes in miniature laptops, is at it again. In a well-hidden CES booth in a tent outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the company showed us its new Micro PC, a 6-inch laptop with a dedicated touchpad, 720p display and Intel Celeron N4100 CPU.
The device is due to launch as an Indiegogo campaign in February with a backer price of $300. Previous products from the company have also launched on the crowdfunding website.
|GPD Micro PC
|CPU
|Intel Celeron N4100
|RAM
|4 GB DDR4
|GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Display
|6-inch, 1280 x 720
|Storage
|128GB SSD
|Size
|153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters
|Weight
|0.8 pounds / 395 grams
The Micro PC has a bunch of ports on the back, including HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port (for charging) and, for IT professionals who use older parts, a serial port.
The whole package weighs just 395 grams (0.8 pounds) and is just 153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters. If you're looking for a laptop for some productivity but really don't want to feel the weight of it, GPD has a winning formula. But you'll have to get used to the cramped keyboards, which are a fact of life at this size.
While I'm torn on the usefulness of a PC so small, my editor said he could see using it on the go, especially while standing in line at conferences like, well, CES. But GPD has released these for productivity and gaming before, so there's definitely a market.
This device should technically be a bit faster at multithreaded tasks due to its true quad-core processor compared to the i5-460M's hyperthreaded dual cores, and of course the integrated graphics should be a decent amount faster and the efficiency a lot higher. And to put things in perspective, the Celeron N4100 should actually be faster than the processor in current "mid-range" smartphones costing more than this. For those needing a compact Windows/Linux device to interface with hardware or run certain software in the field, this could be a nice product.
The N4100 has a 6 watt TDP, while the 2200U has a 15 watt TDP. With a device this small, that might make a notable difference to battery life and thermals.