Tiny, 6-inch Laptop Has More Ports Than Some Ultrabooks

GPD, a Shenzhen, China based technology company that specializes in miniature laptops, is at it again. In a well-hidden CES booth in a tent outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the company showed us its new Micro PC, a 6-inch laptop with a dedicated touchpad, 720p display and Intel Celeron N4100 CPU.

The device is due to launch as an Indiegogo campaign in February with a backer price of $300. Previous products from the company have also launched on the crowdfunding website.

GPD Micro PC CPU Intel Celeron N4100 RAM 4 GB DDR4 GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Display 6-inch, 1280 x 720 Storage 128GB SSD Size 153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters Weight 0.8 pounds / 395 grams

The Micro PC has a bunch of ports on the back, including HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, a Type-C port (for charging) and, for IT professionals who use older parts, a serial port.

The whole package weighs just 395 grams (0.8 pounds) and is just 153 x 113 x 23.5 millimeters. If you're looking for a laptop for some productivity but really don't want to feel the weight of it, GPD has a winning formula. But you'll have to get used to the cramped keyboards, which are a fact of life at this size.

While I'm torn on the usefulness of a PC so small, my editor said he could see using it on the go, especially while standing in line at conferences like, well, CES. But GPD has released these for productivity and gaming before, so there's definitely a market.