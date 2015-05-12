Trending

G.Skill Does It Again, Claims Fastest DDR4 Memory At 3666 MHz

By

One day the crown is taken by one, and the next it's re-claimed by another: the game of thrones continues.

Yesterday, Kingston's HyperX division took the crown for the fastest 128 GB DDR4 memory kit, and today G.Skill set another record of its own: the fastest DDR4 memory. This is once again a Ripjaws 4 series kit, but instead of running at 3333 MHz like last time, you'll find that the latest addition runs at a blistering 3666 MHz -- and that's with an Intel XMP profile.

The modules look just like the previous Ripjaws 4 units, featuring the same aggressively-styled heatspreader. Underneath the heatspreader, however, these modules feature Samsung's latest 4 Gb ICs.

Timings sit at 18-18-18-38, and the modules run at 1.35 V. The kit comes with four 4 GB DIMMs for a total capacity of 16 GB. This allows you to install up to 32 GB of this speedy memory into most X99 motherboards. (G.Skill validated the memory on a Gigabyte X99 SOC Champion motherboard.)

The kits haven't been listed at online retailers just yet, and when they come, we're not quite sure what they will cost. Mind you, there will be a price to be paid for bragging rights. A big price.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pcgaming98 12 May 2015 16:53
    Hip hip for APUs.
    Reply
  • Willllld 12 May 2015 20:44
    Wow, once again we raise clock and slow down the timing to compensate! Yay marketing!
    Reply
  • dstarr3 12 May 2015 21:48
    1.35v. Nice.
    Reply
  • spectrewind 12 May 2015 22:55
    Wow, once again we raise clock and slow down the timing to compensate! Yay marketing!

    Not sure why you were down-voted...

    https://youtu.be/dWgzA2C61z4?t=2m10s
    Reply
  • Sabishii Hito 13 May 2015 01:12
    Wow, once again we raise clock and slow down the timing to compensate! Yay marketing!

    Raise the voltage to DDR3 levels (1.65v) and I'm positive you can tighten the timings by several clocks. Samsung DDR4 loves volts.
    Reply
  • MTWSD 13 May 2015 01:47
    This really only benefits APU's and other integrated graphics. This is a GHz race of the most useless kind. With such high timings, it hurts CPU RAM usage more than the higher frequency brings in benefits
    Reply
  • MTWSD 13 May 2015 01:47
    This really only benefits APU's and other integrated graphics. This is a GHz race of the most useless kind. With such high timings, it hurts CPU RAM usage more than the higher frequency brings in benefits
    Reply
  • gwiddle 13 May 2015 01:49
    15848507 said:
    Wow, once again we raise clock and slow down the timing to compensate! Yay marketing!

    You are ignoring that the clock is usually increased at a greater increment than the timing is increased. It still results in a lesser amount of a fraction of a second to access/append memory.
    Reply
  • Omegaclawe 13 May 2015 02:07
    Wow, once again we raise clock and slow down the timing to compensate! Yay marketing!

    This is actually decent latency at this speed. Equivalent timings on DDR3 1600 RAM would be 7.8-7.8-7.8-16.6, and I see a lot of kits on newegg with 9-9-9-24 timings at 1600. Sure, 7-8-7-24 exists, and edges out this 3666 RAM in latency in a could of important categories, but with more than double the data throughput, that speed can make a big deal on memory constrained applications.

    That in mind, very few users have the correct CPU and Usage case that they would even notice a difference.
    Reply
  • John Philips 13 May 2015 02:12
    And then 4000mhz at 19-19-19-39... What a surprise!
    Reply