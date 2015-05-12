G.Skill Does It Again, Claims Fastest DDR4 Memory At 3666 MHz

Yesterday, Kingston's HyperX division took the crown for the fastest 128 GB DDR4 memory kit, and today G.Skill set another record of its own: the fastest DDR4 memory. This is once again a Ripjaws 4 series kit, but instead of running at 3333 MHz like last time, you'll find that the latest addition runs at a blistering 3666 MHz -- and that's with an Intel XMP profile.

The modules look just like the previous Ripjaws 4 units, featuring the same aggressively-styled heatspreader. Underneath the heatspreader, however, these modules feature Samsung's latest 4 Gb ICs.

Timings sit at 18-18-18-38, and the modules run at 1.35 V. The kit comes with four 4 GB DIMMs for a total capacity of 16 GB. This allows you to install up to 32 GB of this speedy memory into most X99 motherboards. (G.Skill validated the memory on a Gigabyte X99 SOC Champion motherboard.)

The kits haven't been listed at online retailers just yet, and when they come, we're not quite sure what they will cost. Mind you, there will be a price to be paid for bragging rights. A big price.

