G.Skill Does It Again, Claims Fastest DDR4 Memory At 3666 MHz

Yesterday, Kingston's HyperX division took the crown for the fastest 128 GB DDR4 memory kit, and today G.Skill set another record of its own: the fastest DDR4 memory. This is once again a Ripjaws 4 series kit, but instead of running at 3333 MHz like last time, you'll find that the latest addition runs at a blistering 3666 MHz -- and that's with an Intel XMP profile.
The modules look just like the previous Ripjaws 4 units, featuring the same aggressively-styled heatspreader. Underneath the heatspreader, however, these modules feature Samsung's latest 4 Gb ICs.
Timings sit at 18-18-18-38, and the modules run at 1.35 V. The kit comes with four 4 GB DIMMs for a total capacity of 16 GB. This allows you to install up to 32 GB of this speedy memory into most X99 motherboards. (G.Skill validated the memory on a Gigabyte X99 SOC Champion motherboard.)
The kits haven't been listed at online retailers just yet, and when they come, we're not quite sure what they will cost. Mind you, there will be a price to be paid for bragging rights. A big price.
Not sure why you were down-voted...
https://youtu.be/dWgzA2C61z4?t=2m10s
Raise the voltage to DDR3 levels (1.65v) and I'm positive you can tighten the timings by several clocks. Samsung DDR4 loves volts.
You are ignoring that the clock is usually increased at a greater increment than the timing is increased. It still results in a lesser amount of a fraction of a second to access/append memory.
This is actually decent latency at this speed. Equivalent timings on DDR3 1600 RAM would be 7.8-7.8-7.8-16.6, and I see a lot of kits on newegg with 9-9-9-24 timings at 1600. Sure, 7-8-7-24 exists, and edges out this 3666 RAM in latency in a could of important categories, but with more than double the data throughput, that speed can make a big deal on memory constrained applications.
That in mind, very few users have the correct CPU and Usage case that they would even notice a difference.