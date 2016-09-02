G.Skill's Latest High Capacity DDR4 Kit Is Also Its Fastest

G.Skill announced a new high-capacity memory kit in the Trident Z product line. The new kit is also the company’s fastest high-capacity kit to date.
The 32 GB kit comes with four 8 GB DIMMs powered by Samsung IC memory chips. The RAM operates at 3866 MHz with timings of 18-19-19-39, and it pulls 1.35 V of power from the motherboard.
Although this isn’t G.Skill’s fastest RAM kit on the market, as the company has some DDR4 kits that operate at over 4000 MHz, it is G.Skill’s fastest 32 GB RAM kit.
G.Skill sent us a CPU-Z screenshot of the RAM to show that it is stable while running on a system with an Asus Z170-Deluxe motherboard and an Intel Core i7-6600K. The screenshot actually shows the RAM operating at 3867 MHz, but this is due to a slight variance in the base clock.
There is currently no word on pricing or availability.
(CL/(freq-in-MHZ) * 1000) = timing in ns
18/3867*1000=4.65ns
14/3200*1000=4.38ns
I don't believe it is the fastest 32GB kit available from that manufacturer, very simplified equation but you can see that actual latency is lower on the 14CAS 3200MHZ kits. Could be wrong, but i'm pretty sure there is more to it than just pumping up the MHZ number.
Please please please... let's get things right.. voltage X current = power. 1.35 V of power just doesn't make sense. To state that the operational voltage is 1.35v would be correct.