G.Skill's Latest High Capacity DDR4 Kit Is Also Its Fastest

G.Skill announced a new high-capacity memory kit in the Trident Z product line. The new kit is also the company’s fastest high-capacity kit to date.

The 32 GB kit comes with four 8 GB DIMMs powered by Samsung IC memory chips. The RAM operates at 3866 MHz with timings of 18-19-19-39, and it pulls 1.35 V of power from the motherboard.

Although this isn’t G.Skill’s fastest RAM kit on the market, as the company has some DDR4 kits that operate at over 4000 MHz, it is G.Skill’s fastest 32 GB RAM kit.

G.Skill sent us a CPU-Z screenshot of the RAM to show that it is stable while running on a system with an Asus Z170-Deluxe motherboard and an Intel Core i7-6600K. The screenshot actually shows the RAM operating at 3867 MHz, but this is due to a slight variance in the base clock.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.