G.Skill Releasing Low Latency, High Capacity Memory Modules In Time For The Holidays

G.Skill said it has noticed a growing trend in the enthusiast market demanding 16GB modules with the fastest performance possible. The company said this new trend can largely be contributed to it developing these new high speed memory kits, and its new 3200 MHz modules allow it to produce the fastest 64 GB (4x16 GB) kits it has ever offered.

G.Skill's flagship product is the 64 GB (4x16 GB) DDR4-320 0MHz configured with a low CAS latency of CL14-14-14-34, which will be available in Trident Z and Ripjaws V variants. G.Skill is also offering higher latency CL15-15-15-35 kits operating at the same 3200 MHz frequency and DDR4-3000 MHz kits with the lower CL14-14-14-34 latency. The company said ultra-high performance Samsung IC’s are used for these low latency kits.

The new 3200 MHz DDR4 memory modules will be available in kits as larger as 64 GB, but G.Skill is offering the same speed and latency options on lower capacity options, as well. The company isn’t producing anything smaller than 8 GB sticks operating with the CL14-14-14-34 and CL15-15-15-35 timings, and it is not selling them individually. You can find 2 x 8 GB, 4 x 8 GB, 2 x 16 GB and 4 x 16 GB kits with both timing configurations, though.

G.Skill said all the newly introduced memory kits are XMP2.0 compliant and ready to be used with Intel’s Z170 chipsets and Skylake processors. The company provided a screenshot of stress-test results with 64GB (4 x 16 GB) of 3200 MHz CL14-14-14-34 paired with an Intel Core i7-6700K and Asus Z170 Deluxe motherboard. If the screenshot is to be believed, after six hours of 99% memory utilization the system was still stable, reporting no errors.

G.Skill did not give specifics on pricing or a release date, but it did say that the new kits will be available through the company’s worldwide distribution channels before Christmas, so they should be available next week.

Update, 12/18/15, 2:20pm PT: Corrected incorrect listing of 4 x 32 GB to 4 x 16 GB. Original post also stated the screen shot was of 2 x 8GB. It is in fact 4 x 16 GB shown in the image.



