G.Skill Announces Trident Z RGB DDR4-3333MHz 128GB (16GBx8) Kits

G.Skill announced the Trident Z RGB DDR4-3333MHz enthusiast-level memory modules, available in 64GB (8GB x 8) and 128GB (16GB x 8) kits with lighting control software support for the Intel X99 platform. Although the company stated that there is lighting control software support for the Intel X99 platform from “most major motherboard vendors,” a complete list of motherboard support is not available at this time.

According to the press release, these memory kits operate at at 3333MHz frequency, with CL timings of 16-18-18-38 and 1.35V of power and are capable of running at DDR4-3466MHz CL16-18-18-38 in an 8GBx8 configuration and DDR4-3333MHz CL16-18-18-38 in 16GBx8.

The validation stress tests in the screenshot below was performed on an Asus X99-Deluxe II motherboard with an Intel Core i7-6800K processor.

G.Skill also announced new 16GB module-based memory kits for the Intel Z270 platform running at 3866MHz frequency, with CL timings of 18-18-18-38 and 1.35V.  Both validation screenshots were provided by G.Skill:

The following chart lists the full specifications for G.Skill's new DDR4 modules, all of which are optimized for both the X99 and Z270 platforms.

To commemorate the addition of X99 support, G.Skill made a new Trident Z RGB trailer to demonstrate the full-range RGB lighting effect of the full-length light bar on each module.

These new Trident Z RGB memory kits are scheduled to be released in May 2017, with XMP 2.0 support, and are backed by G.Skill’s limited lifetime warranty. There is no pricing information available at this time.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • t1022k 07 April 2017 18:45
    I remember when 512mb was a nice amount of ram and 256mb was ok most of the time...holy hell 128gb is a lot of RAM.
    Reply
  • falchard 07 April 2017 18:56
    I remember when RDR cost as much as a computer for only a little bit more ram.
    128 GB isn't that big by today's standard. They are used in servers and workstations. It is unusual for a consumer machine with RGB lighting.
    Reply
  • ahnilated 07 April 2017 19:02
    I really wish companies would stop posting stuff like this without pricing information. What a wasted read.
    Reply
  • IceMyth 07 April 2017 19:20
    Yes, finally. Now I can get 64GB DDR4 with my new Ryzen build.
    Reply
  • hannibal 07 April 2017 20:39
    I really wish companies would stop posting stuff like this without pricing information. What a wasted read.
    You don't need that information, because it is clear. These Are expensive!
    ;)
    One of the fastest and one of the biggest memory kits = expensive...
    Interesting to see how Ryzen would like this speedy memory. Ryzen seems to love memory speed, so the faster, the better!
    Reply
  • dorsai 08 April 2017 00:02
    I cant think of any scenario that needs 128g of ram...maybe a server under really heavy load. I have run Photoshop and edited video for years and rarely see 20gig used...
    Reply
  • cryoburner 08 April 2017 03:00
    The RGB RAM modules actually look pretty cool, but a 128 GB set of them is absurd for almost any scenario where one would be using RGB lighting. For a gaming system, even 16GB should be more than enough for any games released in the next couple years. There is practically no use for 128GB of RAM in a home system right now, and I really don't think music-reactive rainbow lighting would be much of a priority for servers. Plus, a server, or any other professional system that might have use for so much RAM would likely be using ECC memory anyway. Even 64 GB is beyond excessive for a home system. What's the point of having so much memory if 75% of it will never be touched before the hardware is obsolete? The only reason I could see for anyone buying so much would be for bragging rights. But really though, it would probably be more impressive if they used the money to have their entire computer gold-plated or something. : P
    Reply
  • KD_Gaming 08 April 2017 04:04
    As a side note expensive is only relative to how much a person makes. What's expensive to one of us could be pocket change to another person.

    Also you peoplever fail to realize with this much ram you could easily use half as a ram drive drastically speeding up a program.
    Also regular people make models at home and I could easily see this much ram getting used up when rendering if it was large enough.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 08 April 2017 16:38
    19532578 said:
    I remember when 512mb was a nice amount of ram and 256mb was ok most of the time...holy hell 128gb is a lot of RAM.

    Hey man, my first computer had 32MB of memory. THE FUTURE
    Reply
  • ricdiculus 08 April 2017 17:43
    Hey, I remember when we paid $200 to upgrade our tandy coco from 8 to 16 KB ram. yes KB! The future indeed
    Reply