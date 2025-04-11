Pick up 32GB of Patriot Viper Venom RAM for just $79 — these sticks hit the 6000MHz sweet spot for AM5 Ryzen gaming

The amount of RAM you need for your system often depends on the use case scenario. Are you going to use it for pure gaming, school, work, or demanding software applications? Although you can currently still get away with using 16GB for most gaming and application needs, taking a look at your resource monitor shows you that 32GB is the new comfortable margin. Today's deal is on RAM, which is ideal for a gaming system if you're using a Ryzen CPU on the AM5 platform, where 6000MHz RAM sticks are the sweet spot for performance and price.

Find today's deal at Newegg, where you can pick up the 32GB Patriot Viper Venom DDR5 6000 RGB RAM offer for just $79. The 32GB RAM has 2x 16GB RAM sticks, which is preferred for an AM5 setup.

The Patriot Viper Venom RGB sticks feature RGB lighting that you can sync up with your motherboard or lighting software for a colorful disco experience. The 2x 16GB sticks have 288-pin connections with timings of 36-36-36-76 and a CAS latency of CL36 and 1.25 voltage.

Patriot Viper Venom RAM DDR5 6000 (32GB): now $79 at Amazon (was $92)

The Patriot Viper Venom RGB RAM comes in 2x 16GB sticks with timings of 36-36-36-76 and a CAS latency of CL36. The voltage of the RAM is 1.25V. Each stick has RGB lighting that can by synced with your motherboard or lighting software.

So if you're looking for a good deal on a RAM upgrade for your existing build, or even a new gaming rig, then you can't go wrong with this deal. You can get DDR5 6000 RAM with tighter timings, but the actual speeds and performance will be unperceivable outside of benchmarking software, and the cost is usually a lot more. However, if you can find CL30 RAM sticks at the same price, then that would be a better option.

