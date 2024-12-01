This 32GB RAM kit is selling for an all-time low, great for an AMD system upgrade — T-Force 32GB DDR5-6000 memory kit with good timings available for $87

Cyber Monday deals feature amazing deals for several PC components - either as an upgrade or a complete build from scratch. RAM is a key component to your system's performance, and hence, many wouldn't mind skipping fancy RGB effects in place of either cheap or high-performing pair of sticks. Luckily, you are getting good deals on memory kits during this Cyber Monday sale - like other components you'd buy - starting with the TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan 32GB DDR5-6000 kit with 30-30-36-76 timings with 38 CAS latency. The best part is that you're getting this at an attractive price of $87 with no coupons or rebates.

For the price, you get a pair of 16GB x 2 with low-profile heat spreaders with a choice between three colors- black, silver, and red- with no price difference (silver shaves off a few cents). This way you can choose the color you prefer best. Having a low-profile memory kit is great if you choose to use a large CPU air cooler or just don't want anything fancy.

A few months ago, the same memory kit was priced at $103. According to its retail history, this is the lowest price yet. The memory kit supports Intel XMP 3.0 for easy setup, and you can also pair these with a system built around an AMD 7000 series CPU since it supports DDR5-6000 spec. Earlier, we spotted some good deals on both Intel and AMD CPUs. Irrespective of the option you choose, this is likely to be one of the memory kit options with an attractive value for the performance you'd shortlist.

Team Group T-Force Vulcan DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB): now $87 at Amazon (was $103) This Cyber Monday deal gives you two sticks of DDR5, totaling 32 gigabytes of memory. Perfect for current generation CPUs from Intel and AMD that support DDR5-6000. With C30 timings and CAS latency of 38, it is tough to get anything equally good for this price as of now.

A good 32GB kit such as this one gives you adequate memory legroom needed by most users, especially for gaming. If you require anything more, TeamGroup also has 64GB (2x 32GB) kits available for $156, which is a bit cheaper than double the cost of this kit but with C38 timings.

Based on the user's review on Amazon, most are satisfied with this memory kit either for an existing system or to be used in a brand new build. Assuming these memory kits fit your needs, it is going to be tough to get a better deal on a value-for-money option during this Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales season.