G.Skill intros 96GB DDR5-6800 CL32 and 32GB DDR5-6400 CL28 memory kits for Intel-based machines

G.Skill introduced two new high-performance DDR5 memory kits aimed at Intel platforms, one focusing on high-performance paired with high-capacity and the other centered around low-latency performance. Its new DDR5-6800 CL32 spec comes with a 96GB capacity and the other is a DDR5-6400 CL32 spec featuring a 32GB capacity.



G.Skill's new DDR5-6800 spec will come in 2x16GB, 2x24GB, 2x32GB, and 2x48GB dual-channel configurations featuring CL32-42-42 primary timings. The new kit will be available in Trident Z5 Royal, Trident Z5 RGB, and Ripjaws M5 RGB flavors. The new spec has been validated for Intel Z790 and Z890 platforms (for now). The new 96GB kit is G.Skill's fastest DDR5 memory kit to date sporting such a massive capacity. Its previous fastest 96GB DDR5 memory kits toped out at DDR5-6800 boasting CL34-46-46-108 sub-timings

The memory manufacturer shared screenshots of its DDR5-6800 CL32 kit running stably in a memory test on two Intel-based systems. One was equipped with an Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero motherboard paired to a Core Ultra 7 265K Arrow Lake-S CPU. The other used Intel's previous-generation Core i9-14900K paired with an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero. The tests reveals the memory operating without errors for just over 8 hours.



The new DDR5-6400 kit comes with in a 2x16GB dual channel configuration featuring CL28-39-39 primary timings. Compared to G.Skill's other 6400MHz offerings, this new spec is its tightest one to date. Previously, G.Skill's 6400MHz kits peaked at CL30. Just like the DDR5-6800 kit, G.Skill's low-latency 6400MHz counterpart will come in Trident Z5 Royal, Trident Z5 RGB, and Ripjaws M5 RGB flavors.



G.Skill showed its DDR5-6400 CL28 memory spec operating on a Core i9-14900K and an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero running a memory test for over 3 hours with no errors.



As previously mentioned, only the DDR5-6800 modules will be available in multiple memory capacities, going all the way up to 96GB. The DDR5-6400 spec will be offered exclusively in a 32GB capacity (not even a 16GB capacity is planned). These kits are optimized strictly for Intel platforms with XMP 3.0 support, but nothing prevents AMD users from putting these kits inside their DDR5-compatible Ryzen rigs — assuming they're willing to gamble on stability and put in the effort to manually tweak timings themselves if necessary (especially if the board doesn't support XMP).



Memory kits sporting both new memory specs will be available worldwide starting in March 2025.