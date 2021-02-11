Hacked Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 Source Code Allegedly Sold

The source code files for Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent have apparently already been successfully auctioned off to an unknown party, according to well-known data security source vx-underground. That’s a quick turnaround after the initial hack hit news sources two days ago, which promised to leak and sell the data within 48 hours if CD Projekt Red did not “come to an agreement” with the hackers.

Shortly after discovering the hack, CD Projekt Red posted to its Twitter that it would not be negotiating with the hackers, which led the group to apparently leak the full Gwent source code on a hacking forum and begin an auction for the Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 source code files.

Now, just a day after we first reported on the auction, vx-underground is saying that “someone has indeed purchased the material.”



Rumors suggest that the auction was a success and someone has purchased the stolen CD Projekt Red data.We do not know the amount in which the materials were purchased for. We cannot provide screenshots of the auction at this time.February 11, 2021

The Twitter account affirms that it doesn’t know the amount of the winning bid or what currency was used, although it has since posted a screenshot from one of the hackers confirming that the auction has concluded.

Of course, this has led to plenty of speculation, including the idea that CD Projekt Red bought the data itself despite its promises not to negotiate with the hackers. Given that the auction started at $1,000,000 and has a “buy now” price of $7,000,000, it’s certainly possible.

But it’s also possible that the buyer could include competition or even independent sources. Another theory speculates that the buyer might be the government.

Regardless, what this means for the average person is that we’ll potentially see full, uncompromised DRM-free copies of these games hitting...certain websites soon.

We’re curious to see how CD Projekt Red responds (assuming the company wasn’t the buyer), but in the meantime, exercise caution if you come across these files. “Free Witcher 3” is a very enticing vector for malware.

