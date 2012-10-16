iPad Mini Prices, Configurations Listed in Euro Retail System

As was the case with the iPhone 5, Apple hasn't even acknowledged the existence of the iPad Mini despite the continuous amount of speculation pertaining to the device. However, pricing and configuration details for the tablet has already reportedly appeared in the inventory system of Europe's largest electronics retailer.

According to an inventory system screenshot stemming from Media Market, the iPad Mini will be released in 16 different memory and wireless configurations.

For a Wi-Fi-only 8GB iPad Mini, prices will start at 249 euros ($322). Other memory configurations of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB will also available during launch. The 64GB cellular version, meanwhile, will retail for around $650.

The aforementioned variants of the iPad Mini will seemingly be available in black or white.

Mobile Geeks, however, have stressed that the prices may be "holding" figures, which is an amount published until Apple announces specific pricing data. Furthermore, a cellular version may not even come into fruition if a recent report that suggests a Wi-Fi-only model will be launched is to be believed.

The rumored 7.85-inch iPad Mini will reportedly be unveiled during an Apple press conference next week on Tuesday, October 23.