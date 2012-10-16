Trending

iPad Mini Prices, Configurations Listed in Euro Retail System

High-end 64GB model will reportedly retail for $650.

As was the case with the iPhone 5, Apple hasn't even acknowledged the existence of the iPad Mini despite the continuous amount of speculation pertaining to the device. However, pricing and configuration details for the tablet has already reportedly appeared in the inventory system of Europe's largest electronics retailer.

According to an inventory system screenshot stemming from Media Market, the iPad Mini will be released in 16 different memory and wireless configurations.

For a Wi-Fi-only 8GB iPad Mini, prices will start at 249 euros ($322). Other memory configurations of 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB will also available during launch. The 64GB cellular version, meanwhile, will retail for around $650.

The aforementioned variants of the iPad Mini will seemingly be available in black or white.

Mobile Geeks, however, have stressed that the prices may be "holding" figures, which is an amount published until Apple announces specific pricing data. Furthermore, a cellular version may not even come into fruition if a recent report that suggests a Wi-Fi-only model will be launched is to be believed.

The rumored 7.85-inch iPad Mini will reportedly be unveiled during an Apple press conference next week on Tuesday, October 23.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • echondo 16 October 2012 10:12
    $300 for a iPad mini? Might as well buy a Nexus 7 tablet!

    What a waste.

    Also, Zak, please stop with the Apple articles, it's annoying.
  • christarp 16 October 2012 10:18
    yeah zak pls stop with the tech articles i dont like them i dont even know why i visit this site maybe im just stupid
  • tobalaz 16 October 2012 10:40
    The Kindle Fire sold like crazy because of its $200 price point, it opened the market to 7" tablets.
    The Google Nexus keeps with that $200 price point, people were willing to buy it.
    The new Kindle Fire HD 7" is a beast of a tablet at $200.
    The Nook 7" HD tablet is $200.
    And honestly, if I'm going to use a tablet I want a 10" tablet, my sister has a Kindle and some of the icons seem a little small for me and surfing the net really isn't that hot that small, it seems like a minor upgrade from my smartphone.
    But...
    If you want a simple tablet just for reading, you can't beet the Nook Simple touch starts at $99 ($120 for a backlit model) with e-ink, my cousin has one and it really looks like you're reading out of a paper book. Apple is going to be pushing the iPad 7" mainly as an e-reader, but really, unless they knock e-ink out of the park and reduce the glare you can save $200 and get a better product (again, in comparison as a reader).
    What Apple should be trying to do is push the iPad 7" as a "cheaper alternative to those that want more than an iPod touch but don't want to shell out for the full sized iPad."
  • sundragon 16 October 2012 11:28
    echondo$300 for a iPad mini? Might as well buy a Nexus 7 tablet!What a waste.Also, Zak, please stop with the Apple articles, it's annoying.
    Hi Zak, Please write apple articles because it's a tech site... Don't mind the sour grapes Android users that get their panties in a bunch...

    xoxo

    From my Nexus 7
  • clubsaucekiller 16 October 2012 11:33
    echondo$300 for a iPad mini? Might as well buy a Nexus 7 tablet!$200 for a Nexus tablet? Might as well buy an iPad mini!
  • godofdeath2012 16 October 2012 11:59
    $300 apple is full of Crap, as for the kindle i have no problem with kindles 7ich, i rather use that then carry around an phone like the note which i had and found just do dam big to have as an phone. All i want for christmas is the fall of all things apple.
  • teknic111 16 October 2012 12:06
    If Apple was smart, they would undercut everyone's price and flood the mini-tablet market with mini-iPads.
  • echondo 16 October 2012 12:07
    sundragonHi Zak, Please write apple articles because it's a tech site... Don't mind the sour grapes Android users that get their panties in a bunch...xoxoFrom my Nexus 7
    I don't mind Apple articles, but every little news of Apple DOES NOT need an article on this site.

    It took Tom's a whole day to release an article concerning the Space Jump, but a little bit of new information from an Apple product or lawsuit needs a whole new article?

    It doesn't matter if the content is Apple or Android, it's the matter of the quality.

    Quantity =/= quality.
  • okibrian 16 October 2012 13:11
    @echondo and christarp

    Then why did you click on the link to read it?? You just added to the count of reads to the article which will do nothing but cause more articles to be posted. That's how this all works!
  • 16 October 2012 13:13
    Quantity has a quality of its own ;-)
