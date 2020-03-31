Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPU Specs Leaked

(Image credit: Dmitriy Rybin/Shutterstock)

We've been waiting for Intel to launch its 10th Generation Comet Lake-H processors for mobile devices. This week, HD Tecnología, a hardware news outlet in Argentina, published PowerPoint slides that claim to reveal specifications for the looming chips.

The Intel Core i9-10980HK will be the crown jewel of the Comet Lake-H lineup. The leaked slides compare the chip to an enthusiast-level PC from three years ago, claiming that the Comet Lake-H chip delivers up to 54% higher frame rates in games and 44% better overall performance. The slides also tout up to double the performance in rendering and exporting 4K resolution video.

The best gaming laptops you can buy

The best gaming desktops you can buy

News: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core chip lands in XMG Apex 15 gaming laptop

According to the leaked information, Intel might just end up releasing up to six different Comet Lake-H processors, spanning from four cores up to eight cores. AMD has a more generous offering, as the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series (codename Renoir) lineup starts at six cores.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-H Specifications*

Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Maximum Single Core Turbo Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads Thermal Design Power Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Unlocked Intel Smart Cache Memory Support Intel Optane Memory Support Intel Core i9-10980HK 2.4 5.3 8 / 16 45 x z 16 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3 5.1 8 / 16 45 x 16 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7 5.1 6 / 12 45 x Partial 12 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6 5.0 6 / 12 45 x 12 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x Intel Core i5-10400H 2.6 4.6 4 / 8 45 8 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5 4.5 4 / 8 45 8 MB Two channels DDR4-2933 x

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

Comet Lake-H is practically another derivation of Skylake and is still trapped on Intel's 14nm process node. While Comet Lake-H will retain the core and cache counts as their Coffee Lake-H predecessors, the new chips flaunt higher operating clock speeds. The Core i9, i7 and i5 chips will reportedly boost up to 5.3 GHz, 5.1 GHz and 4.5 GHz, respectively.

According to the slide, the Core i9 and Core i7 models will also be the only ones that take advantage of Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) feature. The i7-10875H also looks like it'll be the only Core i7 Comet-Lake H part to arrive with eight cores and 16 threads, while the i7-10850H and i7-10750H are limited to six cores and 12 threads. If the slides are correct, it won't be a given that a Core i7 Comet Lake-H CPU will have eight cores, so buyers will have to be pay extra attention to specifications before purchasing.

Intel 10th Generation Comet Lake-H vs. AMD Ryzen 4000-Series

Processor Number Base Clock Speed (GHz) Maximum Single Core Turbo Frequency (GHz) Cores / Threads Thermal Design Power L3 Cache Memory Support Intel Core i9-10980HK 2.4 5.3 8 / 16 45 16 MB Dual DDR4-2933 AMD Ryzen 7 4900H 3.3 4.4 8 / 16 45 8 MB Dual DDR4-3200 Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3 5.1 8 / 16 45 16 MB Dual DDR4-2933 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9 4.2 8 / 16 45 8 MB Dual DDR4-3200 Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7 5.1 6 / 12 45 12 MB Dual DDR4-2933 Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6 5.0 6 / 12 45 12 MB Dual DDR4-2933 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3.0 4.0 6 / 12 45 8 MB Dual DDR4-3200 Intel Core i5-10400H 2.6 4.6 4 / 8 45 8 MB Dual DDR4-2933 Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5 4.5 4 / 8 45 8 MB Dual DDR4-2933

Among the new listed features, Comet Lake-H seemingly brings native support for dual-channel DDR4-2933 RAM, which is a notable improvement over Coffee Lake-H's DDR4-2666.

Apparently, Intel will introduce the a new feature called Speed Optimizer that overclocks the processor with a single click. The description sounds similar to the Intel Performance Maximizer (IPM) tool. In any case, Speed Optimizer will only work on unlocked chips, like the i9-10980HK. It's uncertain if the software would work with the i7-10850H, since the chip will reportedly be only partially unlocked.

Lastly, the slides claim Comet Lake-H will feature integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 support to provide a high-speed wireless performance with low latency.

Comet Lake-H is rumored to launch on April 2. Whenever they come out, it'll be exciting to see how the 14nm chips compare to AMD's 7nm army.