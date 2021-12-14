Intel Abruptly Swaps Tiger Canyon NUCs for Revised Models

Edit, 12/14/2021 12:40pm PT: This story originally stated that Intel had removed certain NUC models from service, but those models have merely been swapped out for revised models with as-yet-unspecified changes. The text below has been amended.

Shortly after discontinuing its Panther Canyon NUCs, Intel has announced via a PCN document that it's also swapping versions of the NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon) to updated models.



The list of retirees includes the NUC 11 Pro mini PC with Intel Core i7 vPro processors and three NUC 11 Pro kits (NUC11TNHi7, NUC11TNHi5 and NUC11TNHi3). As the NUC's codename implies, the devices are powered by Intel's 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors. More specifically, the NUCs employed the Core i7-1165G7, Core i5-1135G7 and Core i3-1115G4 that come out of the chipmaker's 10nm SuperFin oven.



Intel issued the PCN 118778-00 document on December 13, with the last day to order and the last shipment on the same day for the impacted models. That means customers had less than 24 hours to put in the last orders.



It's particularly odd that Intel has decided to terminate the NUC 11 Pro kits so quickly since the vPro lineup is tailored toward business users. Intel typically provides these types of products over a long period of time. In fact, the product pages for the NUC11TNHi7, NUC11TNHi5, and NUC11TNHi3 previously had the first quarter of 2024 as the expected discontinuance dates.



Intel has likely run into problems sourcing some of the components for the original revision of the Tiger Canyon NUC, which wouldn't be entirely surprising in these times of continuing product shortages.