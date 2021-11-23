Trending

Intel Alder Lake-P Mobile CPUs Now Shipping To OEM Customers

By

Intel is ready to drop a CPU performance nuke on the laptop market.

Intel Alder Lake-P
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel’s Alder Lake-S desktop processors launched earlier this month to great fanfare. Intel was able to retake the gaming crown from AMD with two of the best CPUs for gaming -- the Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K -- while ushering in support for DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface. Intel announced this morning in a tweet that its upcoming Alder Lake-P mobile processors are now shipping to its customers to integrate into their laptops. 

The company didn’t go into great detail about this milestone for Alder Lake-P, but it added in the tweet, “Congratulations to our Intel teams around the globe for their hard work & commitment in delivering this product.”

See more

It’s reported that Alder Lake-P will be available in two primary core configurations. Lower-end SKUs will have two Golden Cove Performance (P) cores and eight Gracemont Efficiency (E) cores. However, higher-end SKUs will allegedly feature six P-cores coupled with eight E-cores. So, Alder Lake-P will max out at 14 cores with 20 threads compared to 16 cores and 24 threads for Alder Lake-S.

About two weeks ago, early benchmarks of the Core i7-12700H Alder Lake-P processor leaked to the internet via unreleased Gigabyte Aero 5 XE and Hewlett-Packard Omen 17 laptops. While we’ve benchmarked Alder Lake-S with DDR4 and DDR5 memory, both systems were paired with DDR4-3200 memory. The processor reportedly has a base clock of 2.7 GHz and a turbo clock of 4.6 GHz.

Early performance numbers for these prototypes showed that the Core i7-12700H failed to surpass the current-generation Core i7-11700H in Geekbench single-threaded performance. However, the multi-threaded performance of the former left the latter (and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H) in the dust. Of course, these are synthetic benchmarks with likely unoptimized hardware, so we’ll be interested in seeing how things fare systems start shipping with Alder Lake-P.

With CES 2022 coming in early January, we’re likely to soon hear more about Alder Lake-P and dozens of gaming laptops shipping from Intel’s OEM partners that will use the processors.

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
Topics
CPUs