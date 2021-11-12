Intel's Core i7-12700H Benchmarked Against Apple's M1 Max

Intel's 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake-P' processors for high-performance laptops are months away, but some people in the PC supply chain are just too impatient not to share benchmark results of the upcoming notebooks powered by these chips. But sometimes, early performance numbers fail to impress.

Alleged Geekbench 5 results obtained on Gigabyte's Aero 5 XE and HP's Omen 17 laptops with Intel's Core i7-12700H inside were added to the benchmark's database on Friday, revealing the performance of the upcoming mobile Alder Lake-P in this popular synthetic benchmark. The numbers demonstrated by both machines are really close, so we can assume that the readings are more or less accurate. Meanwhile, it looks like both machines are equipped with DDR4-3200 memory, which might have limited their performance in single-threaded workloads.

Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU packs six high-(P)erformance Golden Cove cores and eight energy-(E)fficient Gracemont cores, so it should perform considerably better compared to Intel's existing mobile CPUs in multi-threaded workloads. Because Alder Lake-P officially lacks AVX-512 support, the processor will be slower than chips supporting these instructions in certain workloads. Since overall GB5 results are heavily impacted by cryptography, it makes sense to look at integer and float benchmark results of the new CPUs and compare them to respective numbers obtained on other processors.

One thing to note: since Gigabyte's notebook scores 6% higher in multi-thread workloads, we are using its numbers in our table.

Core i7-12700H Core i7-11800H Ryzen 7 5800H Apple M1 Max Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 General specifications 6P, 8E, 2.70 ~ 4.60 GHz, ?MB 8P, 2.30 ~ 4.60 GHz, 24MB 16P, 3.20 ~ 4.40 GHz, 20MB 8P, 2E, up to 3.22 GHz 6P, 2E, up to 3.22 GHz 4P, 4E, up to 3.20 GHz Single-Core | Integer 1157 1331 1247 1634 1618 1597 Single-Core | Float 1413 1556 1617 1924 1903 1896 Single-Core | Crypto 3276 3784 3546 2821 2863 2783 Single-Core | Score 1340 1521 1473 1780 1766 1746 Multi-Core | Integer 10929 8231 8081 11370 8748 7013 Multi-Core | Float 12251 8873 9239 14017 11104 8624 Multi-Core | Crypto 7186 6272 5075 22306 17139 10137 Multi-Core | Score 11138 8326 8305 12711 9874 7653 Link https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/10963160 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/10958275 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/10959710 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/10964502 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/10964506 https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/9496959

Quite surprisingly, Intel's Core i7-12700H 'Alder Lake-P' fails to beat the Core i7-11800H 'Tiger Lake-H' as well as AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H 'Cezanne' (Zen 3) in single-threaded workloads. Furthermore, it is considerably behind Apple's M1-series system-on-chips that have been single-thread performance leaders for about a year now. Perhaps, usage of faster memory would have given Intel's ADL-P an advantage, but we will need to run our own tests to find out.

In multi-threaded Geekbench 5 workloads, everything looks much better for the Core i7-12700H as it leaves behind both the Core i7-11800H and the Ryzen 7 5800H. Still, Apple's M1 Max with its 10 cores (eight high-performance cores, two energy-efficient cores) beats Intel's upcoming offerings in all GB5 multi-threaded tests.

