The best CPU for gaming is on an incredible sale — Ryzen 7 7800X3D is only $358

Still the fastest CPU for gaming on the market for pure gaming tasks, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D from AMD rules the roost. If you're looking to build the meanest gaming rig possible right now, then the 7800X3D has to be part of that, but it does come at a premium.

You can get your hands on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D right now for just $358 at Newegg and Amazon. It's not the lowest-ever price we've recorded for this CPU, but it is the lowest it's been in a little while, and money saved on one component means more to spend on another.



The Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses AMD's Zen 4 architecture and packs 8 cores and 16 threads in the processor. The base operating speed of the 7800X3D clocks in at 4.2GHz, but with max boost enabled, it can reach up to 5.0GHz. What helps make this CPU stand out is its large 96MB L3 3D V-cache design which is what lifts it above the competition in gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $358 at Newegg (was $449)



Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Cache: L2 8MB, L3 96MB

Core Clock: 4.2 GHz

Boost Clock: 5 GHz



The fastest gaming CPU you can buy for pure gaming has eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.

If you'd like to see more details on the 7800X3D including testing and benchmarks then take a look at our review of the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D. Check out our CPU hierarchy where we test the latest CPUs on a variety of benchmarks and tests to see how they stack up against each other.