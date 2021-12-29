Intel Sells SSDs Business to Sk Hynix, New 'Solidigm' Subsidiary Planned

Intel announced this evening that it has closed the first phase of the sale of its SSD and NAND businesses to SK hynix and has now received the initial $7 billion tranche to seal the deal. The news comes on the heels of SK hynix's announcement last week that the acquisition had cleared the final regulatory hurdles, albeit with certain restrictions, in China. Intel also announced that SK hynix will form a new 'Solidigm' subsidiary to operate the fabs. Intel veteran Rob Crooke, previously the SVP and GM of Intel’s Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, will take the helm of the San Jose-based Solidigm as CEO.



The sale includes Intel's SSD business, NAND IP, and wafer production, all for a total of $9 billion — but it comes in the form of two payments. The first step of the sale includes the transfer of some employees and certain IP pertaining to NAND-based SSDs, but the deal's final step won't arrive until March 2025.



In the meantime, Intel will still manufacture NAND wafers at the Dalian facility and will retain some of its IP pertaining to NAND wafer design and manufacturing. When the final step completes in 2025, Intel will transfer its Dalian fab in China, the remaining employees in its R&D department, and the last of its NAND design and manufacturing IP to SK hynix. At this point, Intel will also stop manufacturing NAND in the Dalian fab.



After the second phase closes, Intel's Rob Crooke, the long-time SVP and GM of the company's SSD operations, will then take over as the CEO of a newly-formed SK hynix subsidiary named 'Solidigm,' a name said to "reflect a new paradigm in solid-state storage." The company will be headquartered in San Jose, California. Lee Seok-hee, president and co-CEO of SK hynix, will serve as the executive chairman of the company.

“Solidigm is poised to be the world’s next big semiconductor company, which presents an unprecedented opportunity to reinvent the data memory and storage industry,” said Crooke. “We are steadfast in our commitment to lead the data industry in a way that can truly fuel human advancement.”