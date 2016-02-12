Internet Archive Upgrades To Windows 3.1 With Over 1,000 Programs

The Internet Archive today expanded its site to include over 1,000 programs running on a Windows 3.1 emulator.

If you aren’t familiar with the Internet Archive, it is an organization that archives digital content and makes it publically available to anyone. It was founded in 1996, and to date has a collection of over 150 billion web pages, 240,000 movies, 500,000 audio clips, 1,800,000 texts and over 30,000 pieces of software.

The 1,000 new programs added to the collection include numerous utilities such as calculators and word processors, as well as a large number of games. The programs are available for download, and then you can run them on your own system if you still have a Windows 3.1 PC sitting around.

If not, you can just use the web-based emulator that can run one program at a time. You can have multiple emulators running at the same time on different webpages, but the programs cannot be used in conjunction with each other.

The programs are available now in the Internet Archive.

