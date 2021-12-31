ioSafe's New Disaster-Proof NAS Can Store 100TB and Withstand 1,550F of Heat

The new disaster-resistant ioSafe 1520+ NAS announced this month could protect drives in temperatures of up to 1,550ºF/843ºC (in accordance with the ASTM E-119 testing standard) for up to 30 minutes as well as keep the drives safe for up to three days when submerged in up to 10 feet/3 meters of water.

With modern high-capacity hard drives, storing loads of data locally is fairly easy and cheap. But what if you want not only to store data but protect it against natural disasters, fire or flood? This is exactly what disaster-proof NAS and servers from ioSafe are for, as they can withstand extreme heat, floods, and physical impact.

As far as storage capabilities are concerned, the catastrophe-proof ioSafe 1520+ NAS can house up to five hot-swappable 3.5-inch hard drives, meaning that it can store up to 100TB using 20TB HDDs depending on the RAID configuration. Also, it can be further expanded with disaster-resistant expansion modules to host up to 300TB of data. Furthermore, the drives' contents can be encrypted using the AES-256 algorithm.

The ioSafe 1520+ runs the Synology DSM operating system designed primarily for business users (so do not expect to run sophisticated multimedia or consumer-grade software on it). On the hardware side of matters, ioSafe's 1520+ NAS is based on the Intel Celeron J4125 system-on-chip (four cores, 1.5 GHz ~ 2.30 GHz, hardware AES-256 support) paired with 8GB of DDR3L memory. It can connect to a local network using four GbE ports (up to 2GbE is supported when two ports are aggregated) and supports various external storage devices using its USB 3.0 Type-A and eSATA interfaces.

(Image credit: ioSafe)

For a five-drive NAS, the ioSafe 1520+ is pretty large and heavy: it measures 406×483×534mm (16×19×21 inches, W×L×H) and weighs 29 kilograms without drives and 33 kilograms when fully packed.

ioSafe positions its disaster-proof 1520+ NAS for those who want to protect their data, but do not want to store their information in the cloud.

"The new 1520+ offers our customers data center-class storage while saving customers over 75% of the cost of one year of cloud storage," said Robin Wessel, Executive Vice President of ioSafe. "With unprecedented speed-to-recovery, media companies and creative professionals, businesses and government agencies can recover the massive amounts of data they generate without loss when a water leak, wildfire, or virtually any major disaster occurs."

ioSafe plans to begin shipments of its 1520+ NAS in February, 2022. One diskless unit can be purchased for $1,919 (down from its list price of $2,399), whereas a fully populated NAS with five 14TB HDDs can be pre-ordered directly from the company for $11,999 (down from the list price of $14,999).