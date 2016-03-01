Trending

LaCie Updates 5big Thunderbolt 2 To 40 TB, Adds 5-Year Warranty

LaCie released the first 5big Thunderbolt DAS back in January 2013. The device is so popular with professional users that three years later it sells for more than the original MSRP. Like the LaCie NAS of similar design, this system was designed by Neil Poulton, an artist that has worked with the company on many products, like the Rugged RAID Thunderbolt Portable Storage. Today, LaCie updated the system with a new 5-year warranty and a larger 40 TB capacity size.

The 5big capacity expansion comes via Seagate's new 8 TB Enterprise Capacity hard disk drive that was designed for 24x7 operation. The Enterprise Capacity HDD features a large 256 MB DRAM buffer and 7,200 RPM platters. The drives use RV sensors to combat disk and appliance vibration that can reduce performance and product life. The drive is one of the fastest high-capacity mechanical hard disk drives available today with a SATA 6 Gbps interface.

The 5big utilizes a hardware RAID chipset to increase performance and add redundancy over a single disk. Users can choose a single or multiple arrays that spread across the five internal hard disk drives. The system uses dual Thunderbolt 2 connections back to the host to deliver up to 1050 MB/s of sequential read and write performance. There is enough throughput to sustain 4K workflows for professional users.

Old features that carry over from previous 5big models are also included. The system uses a high volume but quiet Noctua fan to cool the disks and internal system components. Thunderbolt 2 offers 20 Gb/s per interface, and users can daisy chain other Thunderbolt accessories like monitors and other storage devices through the dual connections on this system.

The 5big now ships in four capacity sizes. The 10 TB model sells for $1,299. The 20 TB model moves the needle to $1,999, and the 30 TB model goes up to $2,999. The new 40 TB model with a 5-year warranty and Seagate enterprise-class hard disk drives will be available this quarter for $3,999.

  • Travis Hershberger 01 March 2016 21:42
    So, with 5 drives and large capacity hard drives, have they disabled RAID 5 like any reasonable person?
  • _Antibios 01 March 2016 23:09
    Well the article seems to state that RAID5 is the default. RAID is not a backup so there's no real concern for any responsible data hoarder anyway
  • CRamseyer 01 March 2016 23:23
    I'm guilty of doing that but with RAID 6. I need to build a second NAS to backup the first.
  • dstarr3 02 March 2016 01:45
    I wish the need for backups didn't double the cost per gigabyte. It's so saddening to buy, say, two 8TB hard drives, look at the 16TB of storage, and then have do the responsible thing and resign yourself to only using half of that for storage, and the other half just for backup,
  • ps3hacker12 02 March 2016 12:35
    Why is RAID1 20% capacity?
  • wrighar 02 March 2016 13:50
    I have 2Tb of on PC storage, mirrored to another 2Tb of disc in PC.
    This is then backed up to both a 2*3Tb Mirrored Nas, and 1*3Tb Nas in different locations, and I have 4*2Tb portable drives which I take rotating weekly copies...

    so 2TB of usable space and 19Tb of backups/copies.
  • firefoxx04 02 March 2016 15:54
    wrighar? All that redundancy and no protection against bit rot or silent corruption? Do you checksum the data?

    I have two file servers. One running Windows without any raid. All important data is checksummed and verified before sending to the backup server.

    Backup server is running Linux + ZFS. ZFS handles all the checksumming, snapshots, and corruption prevention with weekly scrubs.

    As if that isnt enough for 2TB of data, any spare drives I have laying around get encrypted and filled with whatever data is important.
  • dcquence 02 March 2016 16:41
    ps3hacker12

    It's because their RAID1 setup specifies that it is using 2 drives. 1 of 5 is 20%
