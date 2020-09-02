Lenovo Confirms RTX 3070 Ti With 16GB GDDR6?

It hasn't been 24 hours since the official announcement and already talk starts of updates to Nvidia's 30 series graphics cards and Lenovo has seemingly confirmed that there will be a RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of DDR6. Could this be a typo or a genuine accidental listing? Lenovo in the past has accidentally listed cards that never came to be, the GTX 1160 for example. The "Announce date" of these machines is also something of a concern, they are listed as 2020-08-19 and 2020-08-26, well before the official RTX 30 series announcement. As with any leaks take this news with a large pinch of salt. We won't be updating our list of Best Graphics Cards until we see real cards in our test machines.

As reported by VideoCardz, Lenovo have listed models of their Legion T7 desktops via their Product Specification Reference site. For Nvidia’s RTX 30 launch the 16GB slot was noticeably vacant during the announcement, leading a few to comment on an impending Ti / Super release. During the stream Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO confirmed that the RTX3070 will come with 8GB GDDR6, the 3080 10GB GDDR6X and the 3090 24GB GDDR6X but did not mention any other cards, although a future 3070 Ti would be an obvious choice given past releases. Lenovo is currently listing Legion T7 RTX 3070 Ti machines based on the Z490 chipset and Core i9-10900K or Core i7-10700K processors with the RTX 3070 Ti.

Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 Listed With RTX 3070 Ti Model Product Region Country/Region Machine Type Processor Graphics Chipset Memory Announce Date 90Q8003MST Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 ASEAN Singapore 90Q8 Intel Core i9-10900K (10C / 20T, 3.7 / 5.3GHz, 20MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 4x 16GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-19 90Q8003NST Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 ASEAN Singapore 90Q8 Intel Core i7-10700K (8C / 16T, 3.8 / 5.1GHz, 16MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 2x 16GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-19 90Q80044RS Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 RUSSIA Russia 90Q8 Intel Core i7-10700K (8C / 16T, 3.8 / 5.1GHz, 16MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 2x 8GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-26 90Q80046RS Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 RUSSIA Russia 90Q8 Intel Core i7-10700K (8C / 16T, 3.8 / 5.1GHz, 16MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 2x 8GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-26 90Q80047RS Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 RUSSIA Russia 90Q8 Intel Core i7-10700K (8C / 16T, 3.8 / 5.1GHz, 16MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 2x 16GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-26 90Q80048RS Lenovo Legion T7 34IMZ5 RUSSIA Russia 90Q8 Intel Core i7-10700K (8C / 16T, 3.8 / 5.1GHz, 16MB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti 16GB GDDR6 Intel Z490 2x 16GB UDIMM ARMOR DDR4-3200 2020-08-26

Pricing and availability outside of the regions specified are not available as yet. A Ti / Super variant of the 30 Series cards has got to come along one day, but could this be a little too soon?