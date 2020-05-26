Logitech Teases Cheaper, Tenkeyless Version of G915 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you don't like having a lot of wires in your gaming set-up, Logitech offered up a solution last year. The Logitech G915 Lightspeed currently sits on our Best Gaming Keyboards page as a top wireless option. That convenience comes at a steep $250 price tag though. Today, Logitech announced an alternative that should appeal to those with smaller budgets and smaller desk space. Meet the Logitech G915 TKL.

You've probably guessed it: this is a tenkeyless keyboard without a numpad or G-keys on the left but otherwise identical to the original G915. And that's a good thing because in our Logitech G915 Lightspeed review, we found a lot to like, including low-profiles switches that were pleasant for both gaming and typing. The G915 TKL takes the width from 18.70 inches (475mm) down to 14.49 inches (368mm), saving valuable desk space.

The G915 TKL is a low-profile gaming keyboard built with genuine mechanical switches despite its slim form factor. There will be three switch options available: GL tactile, GL clicky and GL linear.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Besides its slim, wireless build, the G915 TKL also boasts RGB lighting with per-key configuration options. According to Logitech, the keyboard can work for 40 hours on a single charge with RGB set to 100% brightness. It comes with a Micro-USB cable for charging, and although we would prefer USB Type-C, Logitech's wireless gaming mice also use Micro-USB, potentially allowing you to have one cable for charging two peripherals.

"Since the launch of the original Logitech G915, the community has consistently asked for the same technology in a compact, tenkeyless design,” said Ujesh Desai, VP and GM of Logitech Gaming. “The G915 TKL combines Lightspeed Wireless, RGB lighting and amazing battery life in a sleek, ultra-thin design that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards.”

The Logitech G915 TKL can connect to your PC through Logitech's own Lightspeed protocol with the included USB Type-A dongle or through Bluetooth, allowing you to easily switch between devices.

The G915 TKL is set to launch June 2020.