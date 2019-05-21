Apple Aiming to Fix MacBook Keyboards with New Materials

Apple is making changes to the "butterfly mechanism" in its MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptop keyboards in an attempt to make the keys more reliable. In a number of reports, the company said it is using new materials in the switch that should keep the computer from missing presses or doubling keystrokes.

The new butterfly keyboards will launch on new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros launching today. The Verge claims that the design is still considered a "third generation" butterfly keyboard, like the one that launched on the MacBook Air, despite the changes.

Additionally, Apple is making changes to its Keyboard Service Program, which previously covered MacBooks released between 2015 and 2017. Now, any MacBook ever released with a butterfly keyboard will be covered up to four years after it was sold (this limit is even if the laptop is out of warranty).

Laptops that are repaired through that program will get the new keyboard, no matter which older model they had before.

This should all make Mac laptops less error-prone, but Apple is still working to earn back some goodwill over issues with the keyboard. Only time will tell how well these new materials will hold up, and if the community that has rallied around MacBooks but has cooled to the keyboards will accept it. The repair policy change is a big step, but some will likely still yearn for a completely redesigned keyboard without more travel and fewer errors.

Apple's new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pros are available today and will start at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively with up to 8-core processors.