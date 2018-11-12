Trending

You Can Now Preorder Microsoft's Surface Go With LTE Advanced, Starting at $679

Source: Microsoft


Microsoft announced the Surface Go tablet in July to appeal to people looking for something a little smaller--and cheaper--than its existing Surface and Surface Pro offerings. Now the company has announced a new Surface Go model with LTE compatibility for those who need constant connectivity.

We reviewed the Surface Go back in August. Our takeaway was mostly positive--it's a svelte tablet with a compelling display hindered mostly by the lack of a bundled keyboard and its short battery life. It makes sense, then, for Microsoft to continue to invest in the new product. That's especially true when it comes to internet connectivity; a 10-inch tablet is more likely to be used outside of a Wi-Fi network's range than its larger brethren.

Microsoft is positioning the Surface Go with LTE Advanced (the model name it used in its announcement, but not on the Surface Go's page on the Microsoft Store) as an enterprise product. Microsoft said having a cellular connection allows business users to take the Surface Go anywhere without having to worry about Wi-Fi, and that this bolsters security by letting companies avoid unfamiliar Wi-Fi networks, while otherwise enabling people in the field.

The company didn't offer specific information about the Surface Go with LTE Advanced's cellular access--it merely stated "service availability and performance subject to service provider’s network," and that potential buyers should contact their service provider for "details, compatibility, pricing, SIM card, and activation." That's much less informative than Apple's page about iPad connectivity, for example, and likely to frustrate some shoppers.

Microsoft said the Surface Go with LTE Advanced is available for pre-order now in the U.S. and "select markets," with availability expanding to a total of 23 markets by November 22. It costs $679 for consumers (£619.00 including VAT) and $729 for commercial buyers. The company didn't say when pre-orders would ship; the model is merely listed as "out of stock" on Microsoft's store and the company didn't elaborate in its announcement.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ingtar33 12 November 2018 15:51
    AND this is the one feature I was waiting for in a surface tablet. THANK YOU
    Reply
  • weilin 12 November 2018 17:17
    Why can't they release a 256GB non-LTE version for consumers?...
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 12 November 2018 17:44
    21479556 said:
    AND this is the one feature I was waiting for in a surface tablet. THANK YOU

    I am sure this will eat into the tablet market if the product performs well. Microsoft just needs to get their app store up to par.

    21479776 said:
    Why can't they release a 256GB non-LTE version for consumers?...

    The eventually probably will. It has to do well enough to warrant more options.
    Reply
  • mihen 13 November 2018 04:25
    Can I add phone functionality? I would totally buy it if I can make phone calls on it.
    Reply
  • stancilmor 13 November 2018 05:01
    agreed about the phone capability. Yes, I know I can use Skype or apps, but I'm looking for an iPad or surface that can also function as a primary phone. With phones costing $500 to $1500, it is time to consider other form factors as the primary phone.
    Reply
  • mihen 13 November 2018 05:06
    8" 41MP camera and can Bluetooth to a headphone/mic would be perfect.
    Reply
  • eza 13 November 2018 07:15
    I bought one of the entry-level models for my mother-in-law and it's perfect for her web-browsing and watching Netflix.
    I'd like one myself for work, but it's slightly underpowered for my needs.
    I'm hoping that next year's model is a quad core with 8GB RAM minimum :-)
    Reply