Microsoft Announces Smaller, Cheaper Surface Go

Following a long list of leaks, Microsoft has finally announced Surface Go, a 10-inch tablet that's smaller, lighter and more affordable than previous Surface products. Microsoft will release the device on August 2 starting at $399, making it a rare affordable device in the Surface family.

Price Starting at $399 CPU Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y Display 1800 x 1200 PixelSense Display RAM 4 or 8GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 Storage 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD, 256GB SSD Ports Surface Connect, USB Type-C, MicroSDXC, 3.5mm headphone jack Size 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches Weight 1.2 pounds, 1.7 pounds with Type Cover Consumer OS Windows 10 Home in S Mode Commercial OS Windows 10 Pro (S Mode configurable)

For a hands-on with the device, check out our sister site, Laptop Mag.

The device measures just 9.6 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches with a 10-inch, 1800 x 1200 display in the Surface's usual 3:2 aspect ratio. It runs on an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (the 64GB option is eMMC, the 128GB and 256GB options are SSDs). Microsoft is claiming the Surface Go will last up to nine hours on a charge.

At launch, there will be a $399 model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a $549 configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both will use only connect to the internet over Wi-Fi. LTE and 256GB SSD models are coming later. Commercial versions with the same specs will be available at $449 and $599 respectively.

This will be the first of Microsoft's Surface tablets with USB Type-C. It's almost a surprise, as the more advanced Surface Pro doesn't have that yet (but we expect to see a refresh of the Surface Pro later this year). It also has a microSD card reader, Surface Connect and a headphone jack.

In stores, the laptop will come with Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which limits users to programs in the Microsoft Store. Users can switch to regular Windows 10 Home, which doesn't have that limit, for free. Businesses and schools buying the device will get Windows 10 Pro, which they can put in S Mode if they wish.

For typing, you'll still need to buy a type cover separately. There will be a black polyurethane Type Cover and a Signature Type Cover that comes in Alcantara, the suede-like material Microsoft has used for its keyboards and on the Surface Laptop in the past. That keyboard will be available in platinum, burgundy and cobalt blue. With 1 millimeter of travel and LED backlighting, Microsoft says the Surface Go offers the best typing experience ever in a Surface. Attaching a keyboard adds 0.5 pounds to the Surface's weight.

Microsoft is also announcing a new travel mouse which pairs via Bluetooth and comes in platinum, burgundy and cobalt blue.

We look forward to putting the Surface Go through its paces and seeing how premium an affordable PC can be when it lands in our lab.