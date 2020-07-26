Minecraft Mod Lets You Build a PC and Run Virtual Machines In-Game

About two weeks ago someone made a new mod for Minecraft that allows you to build a computer in-game, and pull in the display from a virtual machine. Of course, it doesn't take a genius to figure out what that will lead to -- within less than 5000 downloads of the mods you can already run Windows 95, Doom, and even Minecraft.

Would you like some Minecraft with your Minecraft?

Installing the mod itself is rather straightforward as it just drops into your mods folder, but you will have to go through the process of getting VirtualBox (version 6.1 or newer) running, which involves setting up virtual drives and installing an operating system in the virtual machine.

But, your job won't be done there. Once in the game, you'll have to build an ordering tablet and use it to order your PC parts from space. You'll have to order a case, monitor, keyboard... you get the gist. You'll even have the choice of installing a 32-bit or 64-bit motherboard!

Of course, take into account the limited gaming power of a virtual machine -- the possibilities are not quite endless. But what would you run on a Minecraft PC? Will you write your next school essay like this, run Doom like this guy, or surprise us with something else?