Mine Cryptocurrency in Your Driving Downtime With This Electric Car

Electric drone, bike, and car maker Daymak, Inc. has unveiled its electric car that is capable of mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies directly via the car's computer.

(Image credit: Nebula)

The Spiritus car is a lightweight vehicle that's designed to take on the role of a car, but it looks more like a futuristic go-kart, for a more exciting driving experience. This is thanks in part to a triple-wheel design, with two wheels at the front and one in the rear, which purported gives the car more agility.

Options range from a base model that starts at $18,000 (think of it as a futuristic Honda Civic), to a $149,000 variant that the company says can go from zero to 60mph and a top speed of "130+mph."

Perhaps the Spiritus' most unique feature is its ability is to mine cryptocurrencies while parked (and plugged in). In theory, it could allow the car to actively make income for you while it gobbles up juice in your garage. But that assumes your coin of choice is going to bounce back from recent crypto crackdowns in China and elsewhere.

Of course, the Spiritus isn't the first car to cruise around with the ability to mine cryptocurrency. Months ago we covered the BMW i8 owner who installed several RTX 3080s in his trunk. At least with the Spiritus, you get mining capabilities right from the factory — although there's always more pride to be had in building your own.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nebula) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nebula)

The mining process works through the use of two apps. One is the Nebula Miner software that does the actual mining via your vehicle and gives you controls on what crypto you want to mine, as well as monitoring data on how well the mining is going.

Then there's the Nebula Wallet which, as the name implies, is a software wallet you download to your smartphone. This is where all the mining rewards will be transferred, and from there they can be spent like any other currency.

The idea is definitely interesting, but we don't know how much computing power these cars are capable of, and how much income you'd realistically make from mining with the Spiritus. Maybe it's enough to at least cover the vehicle's maintenance, but it's doubtful mining profitability will be much better than a modest GPU.