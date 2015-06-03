MSI Tries Different, Smaller, Stealthier External Gaming Docks

Do you remember MSI's Gaming Dock, launched at CES? My colleague, Seth Colaner, said it looked like an "ugly, bulky brick." Not to throw him too far under the bus with MSI, he ended up liking the idea of it, just not some of the execution. But others must have thought the same thing, because here at Computex we saw a couple variations of the theme, both of which were equally intriguing, but less ugly and bulky and bricky.

Specifically, MSI showed us the GamingDock Mini and an AX24 AIO with an optional graphics card housing. The GamingDock Mini, like its previous bulkier iteration, is also meant to be used with the GS30 Shadow laptop, but MSI indicated that will likely change over time (meaning a broadening of its use across the MSI product line).

The gaming dock will still use MSI's proprietary PCIe x16 connector, and it still won't let you plug in without restarting to get the graphics card functionality (Microsoft does not support hot swap in Windows). We're looking forward to Thunderbolt 3-powered external graphics docks, specifically because they would support not having to restart your system when you plug them in.

The GamingDock Mini will support any current, standard-sized Nvidia or AMD graphics card, and it has room and power enough for a Titan X. There's no internal power supply, as it will use the GS30 power adapter.

MSI said that the GamingDock Mini will ship in the second half of the year and would cost $169.99.

The company was less forthcoming about pricing on the AIO AX24 but said it would ship in late Q4. It comes with an optional housing for a video card, again using the proprietary PCIe x16 connector, and again it's able to house standard-sized cards up to a Titan X.

The housing is quite stealth, like a leach on the back of the AIO. There is dedicated power for the module, giving it 330 extra watts. The CPU will be Skylake, if I’m reading the signals right (and the timing; why wouldn’t it be!). The unit also has a carrying handle for easier schlepping to LAN parties.

We asked MSI the question you, dear reader, always ask on things like this, which is why someone would buy such a docking component instead of just building their own PC. MSI acknowledged that it sees that feedback, but that with the AIO, you can easily transport your gaming PC and the display too, especially with that handle on top.

