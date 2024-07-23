Thunderbolt 4 dock fused into a $350 display mount — Sabrent's port-rich hybrid flaunts 65W USB power delivery, Ethernet, and more
Sabrent DS-T4WA can mount monitors up to 32-inches and 10kg.
Sabrent has launched the DS-T4WA Thunderbolt 4 docking station with monitor desk mount functionality. The storage-related accessories specialist must see some mileage in this particular niche, and the DS-T4WA combines a feature-packed hub at the base with a gas-lift mount supporting monitors up to 32 inches and 10kg.
With the growing popularity of hybrid working practices, the convenience of high-performance docking solutions shines. When returning to base, a road warrior will typically also want to connect up to a large screen, and this must be where Sabrent thought its DS-T4WA would win extra approval.
Pondering over the monitor mount features first, we shall repeat that this adjustable gas-lift arm can hold monitors up to 32 inches and up to 10kg in weight. A 32-inch monitor isn’t that big in 2024, though, and it might be pretty small to cater to the fanfare 8K display dock capability.
The docking features of the Sabrent DS-T4WA are pretty extensive. From the product name and description, users only need to plug in a single Thunderbolt 4 cable to their device to enjoy the many ports on offer. Once connected, the following ports become available:
- 1x HDMI 2.1 and 1x DP 1.4 display output ports, supporting display resolutions up to 8K/30Hz (with DSC) singly or 4K/60Hz simultaneously with HDR and HDCP 2.3
- 1x Thunderbolt 4 upstream host port and 1x Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, both supporting up to 40Gbps transfer speeds
- 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A ports with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) and 5V/1.5A charging for external storage, peripherals, and more
- 1x USB-A port with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) for external storage, peripherals, and more
- 1x SD, 1x microSD UHS-II card readers (SD 4.0 and TF 4.0) with speeds of up to 312MBps
- 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port for network and Internet connectivity at speeds up to 1000Mbps
- 1x 3.5mm jack with mono/stereo audio output or microphone input
We also note that the dock supports USB power delivery (PD3.0) with charging to the host of up to 60W. Sabrent provides a 130W power brick in the box (as well as a Thunderbolt 4 cable of 70cm / 27.6 inches in length, which should be all you need to get started.
Some of Sabrent’s promotional images show the DS-T4WA with two monitors attached to the gas-lift arm. If you want to use this product with dual monitors, you can purchase the Sabrent Additional Monitor Arm & Mount Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM) for an additional $69.99 (currently sold out).
Sabrent lists the DS-T4WA at $349.99 direct, but at the time of writing, advises that the product is sold out.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.