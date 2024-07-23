Thunderbolt 4 dock fused into a $350 display mount — Sabrent's port-rich hybrid flaunts 65W USB power delivery, Ethernet, and more

Sabrent has launched the DS-T4WA Thunderbolt 4 docking station with monitor desk mount functionality. The storage-related accessories specialist must see some mileage in this particular niche, and the DS-T4WA combines a feature-packed hub at the base with a gas-lift mount supporting monitors up to 32 inches and 10kg.

With the growing popularity of hybrid working practices, the convenience of high-performance docking solutions shines. When returning to base, a road warrior will typically also want to connect up to a large screen, and this must be where Sabrent thought its DS-T4WA would win extra approval.

Pondering over the monitor mount features first, we shall repeat that this adjustable gas-lift arm can hold monitors up to 32 inches and up to 10kg in weight. A 32-inch monitor isn’t that big in 2024, though, and it might be pretty small to cater to the fanfare 8K display dock capability.

The docking features of the Sabrent DS-T4WA are pretty extensive. From the product name and description, users only need to plug in a single Thunderbolt 4 cable to their device to enjoy the many ports on offer. Once connected, the following ports become available:

1x HDMI 2.1 and 1x DP 1.4 display output ports, supporting display resolutions up to 8K/30Hz (with DSC) singly or 4K/60Hz simultaneously with HDR and HDCP 2.3

1x Thunderbolt 4 upstream host port and 1x Thunderbolt 4 downstream port, both supporting up to 40Gbps transfer speeds

2x USB-C, 1x USB-A ports with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) and 5V/1.5A charging for external storage, peripherals, and more

1x USB-A port with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) for external storage, peripherals, and more

1x SD, 1x microSD UHS-II card readers (SD 4.0 and TF 4.0) with speeds of up to 312MBps

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port for network and Internet connectivity at speeds up to 1000Mbps

1x 3.5mm jack with mono/stereo audio output or microphone input

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sabrent) (Image credit: Sabrent)

We also note that the dock supports USB power delivery (PD3.0) with charging to the host of up to 60W. Sabrent provides a 130W power brick in the box (as well as a Thunderbolt 4 cable of 70cm / 27.6 inches in length, which should be all you need to get started.

Some of Sabrent’s promotional images show the DS-T4WA with two monitors attached to the gas-lift arm. If you want to use this product with dual monitors, you can purchase the Sabrent Additional Monitor Arm & Mount Upgrade Kit (SB-DSAM) for an additional $69.99 (currently sold out).

Sabrent lists the DS-T4WA at $349.99 direct, but at the time of writing, advises that the product is sold out.