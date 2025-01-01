Yanko Design has announced the HubKey 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, which gives you 10 ports, five keys, and a clickable knob. The hub is currently available on Kickstarter for $69 for the first 300 backers, a 51% discount over its $140 regular price. The hub gives you a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 1Gbps RJ45 Ethernet port, an SD card and microSD card reader, a 100-watt USB-C PD port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and two USB 3.0 Type-C ports.

But what makes the HubKey 10-in-1 USB-C Hub unique is the addition of four extra keys and a clickable knob. It gives you one key, each, for quickly locking your computer, turning off your external monitor, taking a screenshot, and adjusting the RGB lighting on the hub. Aside from that, you can also rotate the knob to change the volume of your computer or press it to quickly mute its sound.

This makes it easy to control your system directly from the hub while also ensuring that you can plug everything you need into it. This is a good solution for those who love the portability of a laptop but still want the productivity that a desktop workstation delivers, especially with the thin-and-light devices like the Dell XPS or MacBook Air that prioritize form factor over ports.

The HubKey 10-in-1 USB-C Hub also gives you multi-device compatibility. It works with both Mac and Windows. Aside from that, this hub also works with the Steam Deck, allowing you to enjoy gaming on your desktop setup after working an entire day.

The hub also appears well-built, featuring an aluminum alloy case and a unique shape that makes it easy to operate the hub as needed. It’s also fairly compact, measuring 7 x 7 x 3 cm, so you can easily stuff it in your laptop bag if you want to transfer your workstation.

Of course, you should never forget that crowdfunding is not a straight purchase of the item in question, no matter how promising. Instead, you’re investing toward its success, and in exchange for that, you’re getting some nice discounts and being among the first to get the newly launched product. While Kickstarter will do its best to protect your interests and ensure that you get the device you want, it’s still not a guarantee that you’ll get the device. Sometimes, buying an item after it’s been tested by your trusted reviewers is wiser. That way, you know you’re getting your money’s worth with your purchase.