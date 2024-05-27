On sale for just $30, Asus' tiny 65W ROG Charging Dock with a USB and HDMI hub is a great deal, even if you don't own an Ally

On some level, the 65W ROG Gaming Charger Dock isn't really much of a "dock," considering it sports just one USB-A 2.0 port and HDMI. And at its usual $65, it's arguably overpriced. But at its current $29.99 Memorial Day sale price at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Gaming Charger Dock is much more interesting – so much so that I ordered one myself.



At just 2.8 inches long, 1.93 inches tall, and 1.3 inches wide, it's not much bigger than some of the smallest multi-port GaN chargers from the likes of Anker, while also costing about the same or less. Plus, unlike with a typical charger, you get a nice six-foot-plus braided USB cable that supports both high-wattage charging (PD 3.0) and high-speed data. A cable like that from a reputable brand would run you at least $15, half the price of this Charger Dock, on its own.

ASUS ROG 65W Charger Dock: now $29 at Best Buy (was $64)

This compact PD 3.0 charger includes a "hub" that lets you plug in a mouse or keyboard and an external display over HDMI (4K@60Hz or 1080p@120Hz).