On sale for just $30, Asus' tiny 65W ROG Charging Dock with a USB and HDMI hub is a great deal, even if you don't own an Ally

On some level, the 65W ROG Gaming Charger Dock isn't really much of a "dock," considering it sports just one USB-A 2.0 port and HDMI. And at its usual $65, it's arguably overpriced. But at its current $29.99 Memorial Day sale price at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Gaming Charger Dock is much more interesting – so much so that I ordered one myself.
At just 2.8 inches long, 1.93 inches tall, and 1.3 inches wide, it's not much bigger than some of the smallest multi-port GaN chargers from the likes of Anker, while also costing about the same or less. Plus, unlike with a typical charger, you get a nice six-foot-plus braided USB cable that supports both high-wattage charging (PD 3.0) and high-speed data. A cable like that from a reputable brand would run you at least $15, half the price of this Charger Dock, on its own.
Note that it's not clear what speed Asus' bundled cable is rated for, but it has labeling on the side that says it supports DisplayPort 4K video (1080 @ 120Hz is also supported), and it also has to support the bandwidth of the hub, so it must be at least 10 Gbps, if not 20. It would be nice, though, if Asus gave the specs for the cable. I couldn't find it on the product page or even in the downloadable manual.
At its 65W max power output (or 60W + 5W for the USB-A port), this charger should suffice for powering most non-gaming laptops, as well as pretty much any gaming handheld. The fine people over at Chargerlab did some extensive testing that shows that charging and the hub ports work with Windows, Android, and Mac devices, which helps make it a handy travel charger – especially if you have a laptop or tablet that only has USB-C. I would love it if Asus had included another USB-C or USB-A 3.0 port. But given its small size and especially it its current $30 sale price, I can't complain.
