MSI's MAG Meta 5 SE Gaming Desktop Rocks R7 5800X and 6700 XT

MSI has launched its first all-AMD gaming desktop. The new MSI MAG Meta 5 SE combines the red-team charms of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and a Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. These rub shoulders with the best processors and best graphics cards available at this time. Additionally, purchasers can spec up to 64GB of RAM, pick from various storage options, and choose air or liquid cooling. MSI is claiming this full-AMD tower will be a "budget-friendly choice."

One of the appealing aspects of choosing an 'all-AMD' system is that it will enable AMD Smart Access Memory Technology. According to AMD's own tests, this enhanced CPU-GPU communication feature can improve gaming performance by up to 15%. However, in the real world, its effect varies. We wrote about this technology in some depth back in Fall 2020. Since then, the competition, namely Nvidia and Intel, has figured out how to implement the analogous Resizable BAR technology support, so AMD SAM isn't an exclusive attraction.

While on the subject of performance enhancement technologies, MSI's press release about the MAG Meta 5 SE gaming desktop includes a segment about AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR). Using an AMD-supplied slide espousing the benefits of FSR, MSI points out that modern AAA games with raytracing can run approx 20% faster in 4K, with hardly any perceptible difference in quality (FSR Ultra Quality). However, this isn't that much of an AMD attraction, as FSR is GPU-agnostic, and it just needs support in the game engine.

MAG Meta 5 SE Specification CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800 on B550 GPU Up to MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT RAM 2x DDR4 2933MHz U-DIMMs, up to 64GB Storage 1x M.2 2280 SSD (SATA/ PCIe Gen4 x4 Combo), 2x 2.5 inch Drive bays, 2x 3.5 inch Drive bays Network Intel Dual Band Wireless - Wi-Fi 5 AC3168, 1G (Realtek RTL8111H) LAN, BT v4.2 I/O Front: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type C, 2 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x Mic-in, 1 x Headphone-out Rear: 2 x USB 2.0 Type A, 2 x PS/2 Port, 1 x VGA (DVI-D out), 1 x HDMI out, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x RJ45 (1G LAN), 3 x Audio jacks PSU 500W 80 Plus Bronze or 750W 80 Plus Gold PSU Dimensions 195 x 514.8 x 466 mm (7.68 x 20.27 x 18.35 inch) (40 Liter)

Above are the full tech specs according to MSI, but they seem to miss out on any standard storage configuration choices and don't mention specific cooling options either. At the time of writing, the MAG Meta 5 SE AMD 5000 Series product pages aren't published, so we can't look up that detail. No other tech specs seem out of the ordinary or worthy of special comment.

A View From the Outside

The inner tech specs are undoubtedly capable and agreeable if the price is right, and as a sizable desktop tower with standard motherboard and supporting components, it should be as easy to upgrade as a DIY PC. However, some will find the design a little old fashioned or ugly.

MSI describes the MAG Meta 5 SE as offering "minimalist style," but the red badge on the front, alongside dual RGB LED Mystic Light backed glowing fissures, and the chrome-head bolted windows to the left are all quite fussy design features. Moreover, the top-down view isn't minimalist by any stretch of the imagination, with its multiple angular undulations and venting patterns behind the front/top I/O section.

(Image credit: MSI)

As mentioned above, MSI doesn't have the product pages ready at this time, and we don't have the pricing to hand to judge whether the "budget-friendly choice," claim is valid.