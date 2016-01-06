Netgear Announces Cable Modem Router To Lower Your Monthly ISP Rental Costs

Cable modem routers are devices that provide the functionality of both a cable modem to receive data from an ISP and a router to send data to devices in a home network. Netgear offers a variety of cable modem router combo devices under its “C” line, two of which offer fast wireless AC speeds (the C7000 and C6300) while the rest offer wireless N speeds. The newly announced Netgear C6250-100NAS will join their ranks soon.



Netgear C6250

The Netgear C6250 is an AC1600 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router consisting of a CableLabs-certified DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem sporting up to 640 Mbps of maximum download speeds and 16x4 channel bonding, which will prove beneficial in delivering the speeds users paid for during congested hours. No more needing to fight your neighbors for your much deserved speed!

The C6250 also includes a router offering Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz. The router features four gigabit Ethernet ports with auto-sensing technology, plus Netgear’s Genie and ReadySHARE functionality. The Genie app is used to control your home network from anywhere by managing connected devices and web controls. Connected media devices may play stored media via MyMedia, and printers can be accessed via Airprint. Using ReadySHARE, users may plug in a USB port to share files with any device on the network.

The cost of the Netgear C6250, at $169.99, will pay for itself over time once the monthly cost of an ISP-provided modem eclipses it. Additionally, being slightly lower spec'd than the C7000 and C6300, The C6250 is a welcome addition to the C series that fulfills a pricing segment that its bigger brothers cannot, while offering a more robust feature set than lower-end C series cable modem routers cannot. This is the perfect price for someone looking to replace their router and modem without the extravagant speeds and extra frills offered by more expensive solutions, while still providing solid performance.

