New GeForce Game Ready Driver Adds Support for RTX 3070 and Watch Dogs: Legion

The RTX 3070 has just launched and Nvidia wastes no time in launching a new game ready driver to pair it with. The new driver 457.09 adds official support for the RTX 3070 GPU and five new games including: Watch Dogs: Legion, Dirt 5, Ghostrunner, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.

The RTX 3070 is Nvidia's latest mid-range GPU on the new Ampere architecture featuring 5888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6. The GPU matches RTX 2080 Ti performance for a mere $500.

In addition to the five newly supported titles, driver 457.09 also includes official compatibility with four additional G-Sync Compatible displays: the Acer XB323U GX, Asus VG279QL1A, Dell AW2521HFLA, and Gigabyte AORUS FI25F. All featuring high refresh rates of 165hz or 240hz.

Finally, GeForce Experience gets some love with more updates to its "optimal game settings" functionality, featuring 16 additional games that now support the feature. The most noteworthy addition is EA's new Star Wars: Squadrons space shooter which came out very recently. Also included in the list is added support for Nvidia's Reflex technology to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone's Geforce Experience game profiles. This will allow GeForce Experience to automatically turn Reflex on if your setup can use it.

Bug fixes include the following: