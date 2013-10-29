Trending

MacBook Pros Plagued With Keyboard, Trackpad Problems

Users of the new 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro are reporting problems with the keyboard and trackpad.

Apple tends to have a reputation for great build quality and products that "just work", but the 13-inch Retina Display MacBook Pro are apparently running into some problems. Quite a few people have reported that the keyboard and trackpad stop working and cause the entire system to lock-up. Users are reporting different solutions, some claiming that closing the lid works, others say a hard reset is the only way to bring the computer back to life. 

Running the 4th generation Intel Core processors, whether the software or the hardware is the source of the problem is unclear. 

Some users have posted the following error message: "The USB device Apple Internal Keyboard / Trackpad (Port 5 of Hub at 0x14000000) may have caused a wake by issuing a remote wakeup (2)."

52 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jimmysmitty 29 October 2013 04:35
    Wow. Steve is gone and now Apple is having more issues than normal.

    Kinda a freaky coincidence.
  • Deus Gladiorum 29 October 2013 04:39
    This article made me incredibly happy. I hate Macs.
  • audiophillia 29 October 2013 04:42
    where my lord palpatine gif when I need it.
  • bryonhowley 29 October 2013 05:39
    It is funny remembering the Mac ver's PC commercials that a Mac just works. Just plug any device in and a Mac will work with it. But yet my Nook HD+ does not work with out a third party app nor does my Sony Xperia ion. Yet on Windows 8 both are seen as a hard drive and I can drag and drop right to them with no third party apps at all. That is on my IMac and Hackintosh.
  • JOSHSKORN 29 October 2013 05:42
    You're pressing the keys and touching the trackpad the wrong way!
  • rwinches 29 October 2013 07:31
    But, But, But, But...
  • one-shot 29 October 2013 08:55
    This is not true. Upon closer examination of the issue, it was found the users were typing on it incorrectly.
  • flamethrower205 29 October 2013 08:55
    Come on guys, this is all just Apple's new "Stay Updated" campaign: the new Macbook Pro is gently reminding users that it's time to upgrade to the new Macbook just around the corner. It's a new and wonderful feature.
    Reply
  • f-l-r 29 October 2013 09:13
    You forget to say in your article that the problems occurs under Windows and not with Mac OS X. I have bought this laptop and it's a fantastic machine. But I will wait until Apple fixes those problems before installing Windows. I don't understand why somebody hates an OS or a manufacturer. Nobody forces you to buy the stuff that you don't like so stop whining about it. What I don't like is having to use Windows XP at work together with a lot of other legacy software. Even on a brand new Dell laptop everything feels extremely slow. I'm sure it would be a lot faster with Windows 7 or 8.
  • Blazer1985 29 October 2013 10:45
    Because it is made for people that don't really need a computer, just an expensive typewriter. I bought one but being so restricted by the os in what I could and couldn't do it ended up being the most expensive dvd player ever :-)
    (Since if you install windows you don't even have optimus working)
