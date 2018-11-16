Trending

Nvidia Admits Issues With Some Early GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE GPUs



Nvidia is acknowledging issues with Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPUs. Reports earlier this month suggested crashes, blue screens of death, artifacts and cards not working at all. Now, the company is acknowledging it quietly on its forums.

"Limited test escapes from early boards caused the issues some customers have experienced with RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition," a forum moderator who goes by "Tim@NVIDIA" wrote. "We stand ready to help any customers who are experiencing problems. Please visit www.nvidia.com/support to chat live with the NVIDIA tech support team (or to send us an email) and we’ll take care of it."

It's a vague statement that addresses that yes, there are issues with some RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition boards. But the statement doesn't suggest what the specific issue is, nor how many cards are affected.

It's not a great look, as the RTX 2080 Ti is not only the top-end card in Nvidia's lineup with ray tracing abilities. But it's also a very expensive consumer GPU with an MSRP of $1,199.99.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 16 November 2018 15:55
    Reports of even some catching on fire. This is disturbing. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2018/11/15/nvidia-confirms-rtx-2080-ti-problem-the-same-day-one-bursts-into-flames/#5d0b29234958

    Wanted to do a new build with a 2070, but I think I'll hold off for a awhile.
    Reply
  • hidaamoro 16 November 2018 22:10
    JUST BUY IT
    Reply
  • jpe1701 16 November 2018 22:59
    How come no one ever quotes the other article that was right next to the just buy it article.
    JUST WAIT TO BUY IT
    Reply
  • ThisIsMe 17 November 2018 00:05
    The reason they don't acknowledge anything specific is because there isn't anything very specific going on. The percentage of failures for a brand new product is nothing new here. They have been replacing cards when necessary, and from what I can tell, have been doing it rather quickly and efficiently. This whole phenomenon with the internet blowing up about this is simply a case of the "ooh ooh! me too!" and people embracing anything anti-RTX and then simply running with the football.
    Reply
  • littleleo 17 November 2018 01:17
    21491444 said:
    Reports of even some catching on fire. This is disturbing. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonevangelho/2018/11/15/nvidia-confirms-rtx-2080-ti-problem-the-same-day-one-bursts-into-flames/#5d0b29234958

    Wanted to do a new build with a 2070, but I think I'll hold off for a awhile.
    They should bundle Marshmallows with them.

    Reply
  • littleleo 17 November 2018 01:19
    21492274 said:
    How come no one ever quotes the other article that was right next to the just buy it article.
    JUST WAIT TO BUY IT
    Because it didn't sell it soul to tell Tom's readers to "Just Buy It".

    Reply
  • alextheblue 17 November 2018 01:20
    21492274 said:
    How come no one ever quotes the other article that was right next to the just buy it article.
    JUST WAIT TO BUY IT
    Because THAT article by Derek (which came FIRST) was reasonable, indeed it was packed full of common sense. The other article, the one that should never have been published, that one was borderline deranged. I've pointed out multiple times in multiple places across the net that it was written to opposition to Derek's solid piece (and thus should be viewed as part of a larger story). But the inflammatory, illogical piece is going to be the one that sticks around like bad credit. To make matters worse TH's reaction was:

    1) No official response - ignore the real source of the problem, which they created in the first place
    2) Crush dissidents under the heels of authority (deleting and manipulating posts, mainly)
    3) ????
    4) PROFIT!

    It's going to be a long, LONG time before the internet forgets this one.

    21492377 said:
    The percentage of failures for a brand new product is nothing new here.
    I've already defended Nvidia once on this by saying something to the extent of the failures are *probably* not widespread. But don't make firm declarations you can't back up with hard numbers - you just come off as an Nvidia fanboy defending the kingdom. In other words, where's your link to vendor data showing the percentage of failures thus far? It's PROBABLY not widespread... but then again I initially heard that line about Bumpgate and that problem snowballed as chips got older.
    Reply
  • littleleo 17 November 2018 01:20
    21492377 said:
    The reason they don't acknowledge anything specific is because there isn't anything very specific going on. The percentage of failures for a brand new product is nothing new here. They have been replacing cards when necessary, and from what I can tell, have been doing it rather quickly and efficiently. This whole phenomenon with the internet blowing up about this is simply a case of the "ooh ooh! me too!" and people embracing anything anti-RTX and then simply running with the football.
    Everyone wants in on the "me too!" movement it seems.

    Reply
  • littleleo 17 November 2018 01:27
    21492533 said:
    21492274 said:
    How come no one ever quotes the other article that was right next to the just buy it article.
    JUST WAIT TO BUY IT
    Because THAT article by Derek (which came FIRST) was reasonable, indeed it was packed full of common sense. The other article, the one that should never have been published, that one was borderline deranged. I've pointed out multiple times in multiple places across the net that it was written to opposition to Derek's solid piece (and thus should be viewed as part of a larger story). But the inflammatory, illogical piece is going to be the one that sticks around like bad credit. To make matters worse TH's reaction was:

    1) No official response - ignore the real source of the problem, which they created in the first place
    2) Crush dissidents under the heels of authority (deleting and manipulating posts, mainly)
    3) ????
    4) PROFIT!

    It's going to be a long, LONG time before the internet forgets this one.

    21492377 said:
    The percentage of failures for a brand new product is nothing new here.
    I've already defended Nvidia once on this by saying something to the extent of the failures are *probably* not widespread. But don't make firm declarations you can't back up with hard numbers - you just come off as an Nvidia fanboy defending the kingdom. In other words, where's your link to vendor data showing the percentage of failures thus far? It's PROBABLY not widespread... but then again I initially heard that line about Bumpgate and that problem snowballed as chips got older.
    AMEN, want to get that stupid post behind you then fire the guy that wrote the "Just Buy it!" article and everyone that approved of it. Until then we figure it is business as usual at Tom's. The pay to play the mantra now at Tom's. It took years and years for Tom's to build up the rep it had and just one article to tear it down and ruin Tom's rep.

    The good a man does is often interned with his bones, the bad he does lives on forever.

    Reply
  • Jim90 17 November 2018 10:38
    "...It took years and years for Tom's to build up the rep it had and just one article to tear it down and ruin Tom's rep.

    The good a man does is often interned with his bones, the bad he does lives on forever."


    Assuming the vast majority of folks are reasonable (for most of the time!) then, in time, I'm sure there's no long term damage (that would be unreasonable). For immediacy, need to be careful of assuming understandings are are...well...also assumed. Opinion clarifications and neutral/sensible references to linked articles should be made and repeated throughout in this type of article. Folks tend to forget very quickly. Now, what was I talking about...
    Reply