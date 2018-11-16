Nvidia Admits Issues With Some Early GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE GPUs

Nvidia is acknowledging issues with Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition GPUs. Reports earlier this month suggested crashes, blue screens of death, artifacts and cards not working at all. Now, the company is acknowledging it quietly on its forums.

"Limited test escapes from early boards caused the issues some customers have experienced with RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition," a forum moderator who goes by "Tim@NVIDIA" wrote. "We stand ready to help any customers who are experiencing problems. Please visit www.nvidia.com/support to chat live with the NVIDIA tech support team (or to send us an email) and we’ll take care of it."

It's a vague statement that addresses that yes, there are issues with some RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition boards. But the statement doesn't suggest what the specific issue is, nor how many cards are affected.

It's not a great look, as the RTX 2080 Ti is not only the top-end card in Nvidia's lineup with ray tracing abilities. But it's also a very expensive consumer GPU with an MSRP of $1,199.99.