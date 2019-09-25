Trending

GTX 1660 Super Reportedly Coming Next Month

By

An existing GTX 1660 card. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super cards may be coming in October. A report from Videocardz claims that sources from Asus have confirmed the card is coming, including models from the Dual Evo, Phoenix and Tuf3 lines.

According to the report, the card will have the same GPU as the existing 1660, but with 6GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 Gbps. The existing GTX 1660 has 6GB of GDDR5 at 8 Gbps. This would make the new Super's memory faster than the 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 at 12 Gbps.

Update: 2:15 p.m. ET: Nvidia told Tom's Hardware that "we do not comment on rumors."

We reached out Asus about this story but did not hear back before publication. This story will be updated if and when the company responds.

Earlier this year, we heard of rumors about a GTX 1650 Ti, but haven't heard anything further on the matter.

  • keith12 25 September 2019 14:38
    Possibly good idea to update the link to reflect a 1660 Super, rather than the TI.

    Cheers
  • kristoffe 25 September 2019 16:44
    you had ONE job to do. well, two. write and proofread. writing is has GB of memory without a number is ridiculously bad.
  • Olle P 26 September 2019 09:23
    Does anybody know if the memory bandwidth is a bottleneck for the current GTX 1660?
    I don't think upping that bandwidth is going to do more than hike up the price...
  • hannibal 26 September 2019 14:05
    Not much... the 1660 use same memory/color compression as other new Nvidia GPUs so the higher bandwide memory does not give much. But in the long run when ddr5 starts phasing out, Nvidia allready will have ddr6 version of its low end card(s).
