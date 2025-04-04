Pre-built PCs with unreleased RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs crop up at online retailers

After a wave of GeForce RTX 5060 series rumors hit the internet last month, online retailers are now publishing pre-built listings sporting RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti graphics cards. Resident leaker momomo_us on X discovered one such PC sporting an RTX 5060 priced at $1,149.

The pre-built system in question is a CyberPowerPC "Gamer Master" desktop sold by Best Buy. It sports a Ryzen 7 8700F processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB SSD, and, of course, an RTX 5060 8GB graphics card. Assuming the images represent the actual model, the RTX 5060 inside appears to be a compact dual-slot AIB partner model (not a Founders Edition card) with a single 8-pin power cable.

An identically configured CyberPowerPC from the same retailer sporting an older RTX 4060 sells for just $50 more than its RTX 5060 counterpart. The minor price deviation suggests the RTX 5060's official MSRP will be the same (or very similar at the very least) to its predecessor (which has an MSRP of $299, though it is not selling at that price currently). The 8GB moniker on the title and spec page seemingly confirms the GPU will come with 8GB of VRAM, as rumors have suggested.

Three RTX 5060/5060 Ti pre-built listings from a PC builder known as Stormcraft have also shown up at Newegg. The trio comes with 14th-generation Intel CPUs, 32GB of RAM, and a 650W power supply in a Micro-ATX fishtank chassis. The RTX 5060 variant costs $1,399 and features a Core i7-14700F CPU. The cheapest RTX 5060 Ti variant is paired to a Core i5-14400F, costing $1,299, and the most expensive counterpart is paired to a Core i7-14700F, priced at $1,499. VRAM capacity on the RTX 5060 Ti models was not specified.

Nvidia could be very close to announcing and launching the RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 now that system builders and retailers publish listings of OEM pre-builts sporting the two GPUs. Rumors regarding the RTX 5060 series have been floating around for at least a month. The RTX 5060 Ti is rumored to carry the GB206-3001-A1 core sporting 4,608 CUDA cores (36 SMs), a 128-bit interface, 180W TGP, and two GDDR7 VRAM options, an 8GB model, and a more expensive 16GB (clamshell) variant (just like its predecessor) for VRAM-conscious buyers.

The vanilla RTX 5060 is rumored to carry the GB206-250-A1 die sporting 3,840 CUDA cores (30 SMs), a 128-bit interface, 150W TGP, and 8GB of GDDR7. The latest rumor suggests Nvidia will launch both GPUs on April 16th at 9 PM.